Video Shows Dez Bryant Held at Gunpoint By Police During Tense Encounter After Traffic Incident

Former Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver Dez Bryant was involved in a scary situation over the weekend.

Bryant alleges he was cut off by "reckless drivers" before one of the drivers threatened to shoot him and then called the cops. That allegedly led to a tense confrontation, which his two daughters witnessed after showing up in a car with his girlfriend as everything was unfolding.

Per Bryant, and a video obtained by Outkick, Bryant was cuffed and placed on the ground. Bryant alleges the police officers pointed their weapons at him during the incident.

The tense encounter took place outside of a restaurant in Southlake, Texas, where Bryant and the two drivers who cut him off all ended up. Bryant was not arrested, but he was cited for assault by contact and was requested to make a court appearance in Southlake before November 20.

Video Shows Tense Encounter With Dez Bryant, Texas Police

🚨OUTKICK EXCLUSIVE: A confrontation with alleged reckless drivers ends with Dez Bryant on the ground in handcuffs.



Police point a gun at the former Cowboys star as his daughters watch. Bryant was cited for assault following the incident. pic.twitter.com/DOpnR4WMLP — OutKick (@Outkick) October 26, 2026

"He said they later ended up at the same restaurant in Southlake, where an argument began. Bryant said one man suggested he might shoot him, although Bryant acknowledged the man never pulled out a gun," Cleveland.com wrote about the incident.

"Bryant said the man instead began recording him with a phone. Bryant acknowledged knocking the phone from the man’s hand after telling him to stop recording."

Bryant has since called out the handling of the situation by police and shared his side of the story in an interview with FOX News. He is calling for fairness and a full investigation.

Dez Bryant says he was was cut off by reckless drivers yesterday, and then when he tried to tell them to drive safer, one of the drivers threatened to shoot him and then called the cops on him. Dez says when police arrived, they aimed guns at him and made him get on the ground,… pic.twitter.com/DzHs4Fn99t — Jackson Thompson (@JackThompsonFOX) October 26, 2026

"Treat everybody fair. Treat everybody fair. Treat everybody with respect," Bryant said. "Do your due diligence on what’s actually going on."

Luckily, no one was injured during the confrontation.

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