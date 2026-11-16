Did Dak Prescott Take Shot At Dallas Cowboys Coaching Staff After Week 10 Collapse?

All eyes were on the Dallas Cowboys' defense after a miserable performance against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10, including an epic collapse in the second half.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer ripped Christian Parker's unit during his post-game press conference, and star quarterback Dak Prescott was also clearly frustrated with the way things played out on Sunday evening.

After the game, Prescott sat in front of the media to answer several questions about the team's letdown at AT&T Stadium, making it clear that the status quo just isn't cutting it.

While Prescott does believe that the Cowboys have some pieces in place to have a successful team, there are clear changes that he believes need to happen in Dallas. The question is: what changes are Prescott looking for?

Dak Prescott Calls For Change In Dallas

Safe to say Dak feels things need to look different in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/h6aPVoAmCA — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 16, 2026

While Prescott didn't say it outright, it sure seems like he would be open to changes to the coaching staff. That's the impression several members of Cowboys Nation received as well.

“Things gotta get better. Simple as that," Prescott said. "I truly believe we have the people, but something’s gotta change. We've got to find a way to change. Whatever it takes, individually. Whatever it takes is an organization. We gotta find a way to be better."

The Cowboys aren't a team that is keen on making midseason coaching changes, but if the team is unable to turn things around before the bye week, there are serious conversations that will need to be had.

Dallas has two very winnable games at home to finish off November, a Week 11 showdown against the ailing Tennessee Titans and a Thanksgiving Day clash against the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles, so it's the perfect opportunity for the team to show some improvements.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker with head coach Brian Schottenheimer at training camp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jerry Jones' patience seems to be wearing thin, so if the Cowboys miss out on the postseason for a third straight year, we could see either Brian Schottenheimer or Christian Parker sent packing.

It's a crucial time for the team and coaching staff, so we'll have to see over the next few weeks whether they are ready to answer the call.

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