Brian Schottenheimer Goes Scorched Earth on Cowboys Defense's Miserable Second Half

Frustrations are boiling over for the Dallas Cowboys, following the team's embarrassing second-half collapse against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium on Sunday evening.

The stadium was overrun by 49ers fans, who got to see their team's offense destroy the Dallas defense for the final two quarters, putting up 29 second-half points. Dallas' defense allowed more than 500 total yards of offense, which was the most the Cowboys have given up at home in franchise history.

Following the game, head coach Brian Schottenheimer reflected on the team's latest loss and could not hide his disgust with the team's defensive performance.

During his post-game press conference, Schottenheimer held nothing back and let his true feelings be known about just how acceptable the effort by Christian Parker's unit was, especially after giving up two 70+ yard touchdowns and another 60+ yard touchdown.

Brian Schottenheimer Rips Defensive Performance

"Totally unacceptable defense." 😳



Brian Schottenheimer after the Cowboys gave up 46 points and 584 total yards against the 49ers. pic.twitter.com/aHDzjXVhpo — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) November 16, 2026

"I thought the second half was unacceptable. Tackling was atrocious. And we got to do a deep dive on the film and see why," Schottenheimer told the media. "You can't give up three explosive plays of over 65 yards for touchdowns and expect to win in this league.

"So do a deep dive on the film, see the problems. But yeah, totally unacceptable defense in the second half... At the end of the day, we tackled like sh*t.”

What that means for the future of Christian Parker in Dallas remains to be seen, but the Cowboys are going to need to start holding people responsible for the lack of improvement and adjustments throughout games. There have been far too many miserable performances from the defense, and you should never lose a game when your offense hangs 40 points on the 49ers defense, including five touchdowns from Dak Prescott.

Up next for the Cowboys is the second of a three-game home stand, welcoming the lowly Tennessee Titans to AT&T Stadium. Dallas opens as a heavy favorite in that game, but you can never trust the Cowboys not to play down to the level of their opponent. Then, the team has a quick turnaround to face off against the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving Day.

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