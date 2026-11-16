3 Winners & 3 Losers From Cowboys Physical Beating Against 49ers in Week 10

Once again, we saw how important coaching is in the NFL, even if Jerry Jones doesn't want to admit it. The Dallas Cowboys played hard for the first 30 minutes against the San Francisco 49ers, going into the half trailing 17-16.

In the second half, the 49ers completely took over. Kyle Shanahan proved to be an elite play-caller and made the Dallas defense look ridiculous. You could see how he set the Cowboys up with one strong run after another, followed by misdirection and bootleg plays, which left players with wide-open space to work with.

As for Brian Schottenheimer, nothing changed. His offense continued to rely too heavily on players winning individual battles, and in the end, the Cowboys were left with another loss. Of course, the players did their best to make it close, but fell short in the 46-40 loss.

The 49ers were the far more physical team, evidenced by their 214 yards on the ground (and average of 7.37 yards per carry). That was the difference and now, let's look at who stood out as winners and losers for the Cowboys in Week 10.

Loser: KaVontae Turpin, WR

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin returns a punt against San Francisco 49ers linebacker Luke Gifford. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide receiver/return man KaVontae Turpin has been out due to injury and has not played since the Week 6 loss to the Green Bay Packers. He was back this week, but made an early blunder that could have been devastating.

On the second drive of the game, Turpin had a short pass thrown to him, and he would have had some room to pick up decent yardage. That didn't happen, with Turpin dropping the easy catch. Dallas ended up scoring on the drive still, but had to convert a fourth down to keep the drive alive. That play shouldn't have been necessary if not for Turpin's gaffe.

Winner: George Pickens, WR

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens reacts after making a touchdown catch against the San Francisco 49ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Much has been made of the lack of targets thrown at George Pickens, and Dallas clearly wanted to fix that issue in Week 10. Pickens was targeted seven times on the first two drives, and while he was unable to make a big play on the opening drive, that changed on the second. Pickens caught a seven-yard reception on third-and-eight, setting up a fourth-down conversion by Dak Prescott. Pickens then capped off the drive with a 35-yard touchdown reception, giving the Cowboys a 10-7 lead.

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He wasn't done there as Pickens made another huge play in the first half. A couple of plays after dropping a pass in the middle of the field, Pickens made up for his mistake as he took a short pass from Dak Prescott and turned it into a 39-yard touchdown, with an assist from CeeDee Lamb who made an excellent block at the end of the play. That gave the Cowboys a 16-10 lead with just over four minutes to play in the first half.

GEORGE PICKENS SCORES ANOTHER



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Pickens finished with 11 receptions for 145 yards and three touchdowns. It was an elite game, but not enough for a victory. He also does deserve some criticism for a taunting penalty on the final drive, which makes no sense when you're getting beaten up. Still, it was an elite performance from Pickens overall.

Winner: Quinnen Williams, DT

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams celebrates a sack during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is in the midst of a great season as he entered this game with five sacks, including four in the past four games. He added to that number when he sacked Brock Purdy in the second quarter. That was a key play on second-and-goal, which forced the 49ers to settle for a field goal to tie it up at 10, rather than take the lead.

Williams had 10 tackles and nearly made the play of the game. With Dallas trailing by six and the 49ers trying to put the game away, Williams forced a fumble when tackling Kaelon Black. The San Francisco running back got the ball back, but it could have been a winning play with the right bounce.

Loser: Caleb Downs, DB

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs reacts to a penalty flag against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After making a clutch interception in Week 9, Caleb Downs went in the wrong direction this week. He was targeted often in coverage, including a third-and-two in the second half where he was beaten by Christian McCaffrey for a first down. His worst play, however, came on the opening drive in the third quarter when Kaelon Black bowled him over on a 25-yard touchdown run.

KAELON BLACK RUNNING THROUGH THE DEFENSE



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Loser: Von Miller, OLB

Dallas Cowboys OLBs Von Miller and Donovan Ezeiruaku celebrate during the game between the Cardinals and the Cowboys. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At times, it's easy to forget Von Miller is even on the team.

Dallas added Miller as a veteran pass-rushing presence, and with Malachi Lawrence and Donovan Ezeiruaku out, they needed Miller. Not only did he fail to record a single tackle, but he was beaten badly by Christian McCaffrey for a 66-yard touchdown that sealed the win for the 49ers.

Winner: Dak Prescott, QB

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott drops back to pass against the San Francisco 49ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's not often a quarterback throws for five touchdown passes and leads his team to 40 points in a losing effort, but that's what happened for Dak Prescott. While he had an ugly interception, he still threw for 343 yards with his five touchdowns and added a two-point conversion as well.

Prescott proved he can put up points in a hurry and did so against a top-tier defense. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough since their defense gave up 46 points.

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