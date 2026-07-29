George Pickens Baffles NFL Vets With 'Dumb Fiscal Decision' To Play On Franchise Tag

Dallas Cowboys star George Pickens has handled his contract situation like a true professional, inking his franchise tender following the 2026 NFL Draft and reporting for duty when it was time for mandatory minicamp.

Pickens and the Cowboys did not reach a long-term extension by the July 15 deadline, meaning the breakout star wide receiver will earn a fully guaranteed $27.3 million in 2026. The Cowboys have also made it clear that they will not negotiate a long-term deal during the season.

Despite all of that, Pickens showed up early for the team charter to Oxnard on Monday, and will be on field for the team's first training camp practice on Wednesday afternoon.

Most people view that as being a pro, erasing any character concerns about being a "cancer in the locker room," showing up for his teammates. But outspoken NFL vets turned talking heads, LeSean McCoy and Emmanuel Acho, aren't most people. They are contrarians, so had to question why Pickens would agree to play on the franchise tag.

NFL Vets Call Out George Pickens For Making 'Dumb Fiscal Decision'

.@EmmanuelAcho and @CutonDime25 are THOROUGHLY confused by George Pickens' decision to put the pads on and practice at training camp



"I'm surprised he's out there... The elite players take their time"



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Acho points to Pickens' agent, David Mulugheta, and his success at getting players paid. The Cowboys are also in "win-now mode," so Pickens is crucial to putting the best team on the field.

That's why Acho and McCoy believe Pickens should have "taken his time" instead of suiting up.

"I think this is one of the dumbest fiscal decisions an NFL player can make in the modern era," Acho said. "Like, the franchise tag, we all agree, is a net negative for NFL players. And George Pickens, you're about to go play on the franchise tag when you're with an agent and an agency where every player who has refused to play on the tag has become the highest-paid at the position."

McCoy added, "Pay that man.I don't even see what the argument is about, and my thing is, for you to be that good of a receiver and have that much talent and time to show it. Why would you go out there and play? Because listen, this is a business. If something goes wrong and he breaks a shoelace, they are not going to be willing to pay him the money he's supposed to get. I'm surprised he's out there. Normally in the NFL, you never really see this. When it comes to the elite players, the elite players, they take their time."

Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens and Dak Prescott go through a drill during practice at the Star Training Facility | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, it is a business, but how can anyone criticize Pickens for suiting up on the tag? He has said he loves Dallas, has built strong bonds with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and the coaching staff, and has expressed multiple times that he would love to stay with the team long-term. And Dallas has returned the sentiment.

Sure, would he like to have the blockbuster deal that other receivers around the league have received? Of course. But Pickens showing up for work, strapping up the pads, and helping his teammates reach the ultimate goal shows that he has confidence in himself, and he knows that he can help the team get to where they want to be. There is a window to win. And nothing will get you a bigger paycheck than winning it all.

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