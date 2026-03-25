3 Players Dallas Cowboys Could Target from Texas Pro Day

The Dallas Cowboys are approaching the final stretch before the 2026 NFL Draft next month in Pittsburgh.

The Cowboys have stayed busy evaluating the top prospects in the class, which includes some due diligence on the Texas Longhorns.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer and defensive coordinator Christian Parker were in attendance at the Texas Pro Day in Austin on Tuesday to catch some elite prospects in action.

Schottenheimer spoke with Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian for about 20 straight minutes at one point, potentially signaling that he's looking to turn over every stone when it comes to the Longhorns' roster.

Malik Muhammad, CB

Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad celebrates after an interception during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Cowboys have an upcoming visit with Texas cornerback Malik Muhammad, who participated in drills during the program's Pro Day.

He showed off his quickness and ball skills before meeting with the media, where he admitted that getting drafted by the Cowboys would "mean everything" after growing up in the Dallas area.

"It would mean everything," Muhammad said. "I grew up in Dallas, played football in Texas. It'll mean everything to get drafted by Dallas, and I got the resume for it to be a huge history type of story."

During his time at Texas, Muhammad proved himself to be a lockdown cornerback from the moment he stepped on campus.

Last season, his advanced stats popped off the page. On 366 coverage snaps, Muhammad gave up just one touchdown while allowing just 15 yards per game with a 57.8 passer rating allowed when targeted, per Pro Football Focus.

Anthony Hill Jr., LB

Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. celebrates during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. has been a player Cowboy fans have kept eyes on this offseason. Another product of DFW, Hill Jr. would give Dallas a warm homecoming story while also addressing pressing need at linebacker.

Hill Jr. has already had dinner with the Cowboys, as it's clear Schottenheimer and new defensive coordinator Christian Parker are high on him.

If Dallas lands Hill Jr., he would be the second Longhorns linebacker to join the team alongside DeMarvion Overshown.

“There can’t be two Agent 0s," Hill Jr. said of Overshown. " … It’d be a blessing to play with him. I’ve been watching him my whole life.”

Jaylon Guilbeau, CB

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Texas cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau brings experience to the table and could fly under the radar a bit for most teams.

He played in 44 career games at Texas while posting 124 total tackles (69 solo), one sack, four pass breakups and one interception.

Guilbeau finished Pro Day with a 15 reps on bench press, a 34-inch vertical and a 4.45 in the 40-yard dash.