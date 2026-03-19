Dallas Cowboys Showing Heavy Interest in Lockdown Texas CB

It's no secret that the Dallas Cowboys entered this offseason needing to address their issues on defense.

The team certainly got that process started with the firing of Matt Eberflus and the hiring of new defensive coordinator Christian Parker before making multiple other additions to the roster in free agency.

And with the 2026 NFL Draft quickly approaching, the Cowboys continue to do their due diligence to get a sense of which incoming rookies are best fit to improve the team's future on defense.

Cowboys fans have their preferences about who the team should draft, but it's hard to not like a potential homecoming story, something Dallas could make a possibility in April's draft.

Cowboys Set for Lengthy Draft Visit With Former Texas CB

Texas defensive back Malik Muhammad speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Former Texas Longhorns cornerback Malik Muhammad told Sports Illustrated that he has a multi-day visit set with the Cowboys, a sign that Dallas wants to heavily evaluate him before the draft.

The visit is also made a bit easier considering that Muhammad went to South Oak Cliff High School in Dallas, and could be playing professionally for his hometown team after three years down the road with the Longhorns.

During his time at Texas, Muhammad proved himself to be a lockdown cornerback from the second he stepped on campus.

Last season, his advanced stats popped off the page. On 366 coverage snaps, Muhammad gave up just one touchdown while allowing just 15 yards per game with a 57.8 passer rating allowed when targeted, per Pro Football Focus.

Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad celebrates after an interception during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

In three years with the Longhorns, Muhammad played in 41 games while posting 97 total tackles (76 solo), one sack, 19 pass breakups and three interceptions.

While some Cowboy fans might look at the low interception number as an area of concern, it's hard to come up with picks when the opposing quarterback isn't throwing your way.

The Cowboys certainly have other areas to address in the draft, particularly at linebacker, but snagging a player like Muhammad in the third or fourth round would give Dallas some key depth to build on.