6 Under-the-Radar Prospects Linked to Dallas Cowboys Before 2026 NFL Draft

Throughout the pre-draft process, we've seen a lot of the same names attached to the Dallas Cowboys, as most mock drafts out there only deal with the first round.

But the vast majority of the Cowboys' eight 2026 NFL Draft picks come in the third round or later and it's important to be familiar with players Dallas could target in those rounds.

With so much attention on potential first-round targets for Dallas, we're taking a look at some of the more under-the-radar draft prospects Dallas could take a look at in the later rounds.

All of the prospects listed here have reportedly met with the Cowboys at some point during the pre-draft process.

CB Keionte Scott, Miami

Miami Hurricanes defensive back Keionte Scott. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

If there's one thing Jerry Jones has admitted to getting wrong, it was the team not bringing back former starting slot cornerback Jourdan Lewis, who left in free agency last offseason.

The Cowboys couldn't get anything right at the position in 2025 and it does not appear DaRon Bland will be the solution in 2026, as head coach Brian Schottenheimer said the team prefers to keep him on the boundary.

Dallas has in-house options like Cobie Durant, Jalen Thompson and PJ Locke, but none are cemented.

Miami cornerback Keionte Scott is considered one of the better pure slot cornerbacks in this year's draft but flies under the radar a bit because of all the attention on guys like Jermod McCoy, Mansoor Delane, and others.

Scott posted the 22nd-best Pro Football Focus coverage grade (86.4) last season and had very strong grades in the pass-rush (82.0) and in run defense (91.4), showing he can do a little bit of everything on the football field.

Scott could be someone Dallas targets on Day 2. However, the Cowboys will likely have to maneuver late into the second round in order to get him, as he'll likely be gone before Round 3.

EDGE Romello Height, Texas Tech

Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Romello Height. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Cowboys added to their edge rushers room with the Rashan Gary trade, but he's no sure thing after doing a disappearing act last season and Dallas still lacks a legitimate starter opposite him.

We want to see the Cowboys add another veteran, whether that be through trade or free agency, but we wouldn't mind multiple edge rusher picks in this draft.

Height, who posted personal bests with 10 sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss in 2025 and had the fourth-best PFF pass-rush grade at his position, is someone Dallas could nab in the third round.

RB Seth McGowan, Kentucky

Kentucky running back Seth Mcgowan. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

If the Cowboys add a running back in this year's draft, it's going to be in the later rounds. That's why we're keeping an eye on Seth McGowan out of Kentucky, who could be a Day 3 target.

The 6-foot- 223-pound back is someone who can do the dirty work between the tackles to take some of the tough stuff off Javonte Williams' plate to help keep him healthy during the season.

But McGowan is also a capable outside runner and has shown some receiving chops with 55 catches over his collegiate career. He would amount to strong competition for guys like Malik Davis, Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah.

LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr, TCU

TCU linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Linebacker is one position that has been pegged as a first-round possibility for the Cowboys, but with the team also having needs at cornerback and edge rusher, taking a linebacker on Day 1 may not be in the cards.

TCU's Kaleb Elarms-Orr has good size (6-foot-2, 234 pounds) and speed that makes him a menace from sideline-to-sideline. While not polished in coverage, he's already decent in that area and could develop into an above-average asset. He also shows promising skills when asked to blitz.

While the jury is still out on his ability to be a starter at the next level, the Cowboys do need depth at the position, also. The TCU product would be worth a look in the fourth or fifth round.

CB Charles Demmings, Stephen F. Austin

SFA cornerback Charles Demmings. | Ronald W. Erdrich/Reporter-News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the Cowboys don't get a boundary cornerback earlier in the draft, Charles Demmings out of Stephen F. Austin is someone the team could target on Day 3.

Demmings has sneaky athleticism with his 4.41 speed and good length. The 6-foot-1, 193-pound corner was the definition of a playmaker with nine interceptions during his collegiate career.

While tackling was an issue for him in the past, Demmings did show improvement in that area in 2025. At worst, he'll be a solid depth cornerback and special teams contributor in the NFL.

OL Caden Barnett, Wyoming

Wyoming Cowboys offensive tackle Caden Barnett. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After losing versatile offensive lineman Brock Hoffman to the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency, the Cowboys should be looking to add someone who can play multiple spots upfront.

Wyoming's Caden Barnett checks that box. While he doesn't have experience playing at center like Hoffman did, Barnett did see time at both tackle and guard over the last five years. The 6-foot-3, 316-pound lineman is both strong and explosive upfront.

While current projections indicate he could be a late Day 3 pick, Barnett is also a candidate to be an undrafted free-agent signing once the 2026 NFL Draft concludes. Either way, he should be on Dallas' radar.