New Cowboys Mock Draft Has Team Make Shocking Trade Into Top 3

With Pro Days taking place across the country, draft season is in full effect. The Dallas Cowboys are currently showing plenty of interest in fixing their defense, even bringing a full contingent to Miami to check out Reuben Bain Jr., Akheem Mesidor, and the rest of the Hurricanes' defense.

Their focus on defenders should be a sign that Dallas is going to use their two picks in Round 1 (No. 12 and No. 20) on that side of the ball, but not everyone is sold on that happening.

One example is PFF's Jordan Plocher, who has the Cowboys pulling off an unbelievable move in his latest mock draft as they trade both their first-round picks to the Arizona Cardinals to move up to No. 3 overall. Once there, they select Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love.

"Jerry Jones cares a lot about branding and putting on a show, and in this mock draft, the Cowboys owner/general manager sends both of the team's first-round picks, Nos. 12 and 20, to the Arizona Cardinals for the No. 3 overall selection and then selects the best player in the draft class in Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love," Plocher wrote.

"Cowboys fans who know the roster have already grabbed torches and pitchforks to revolt at the idea of this, but it isn’t out of the realm of possibilities. Love is a home-run threat out of the backfield, and his 726 breakaway rushing yards, 18 rushing touchdowns and 93.7 PFF rushing grade in 2025 all led the draft class."

Cowboys trading up for a running back would be a terrible idea

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Love is arguably the best player in this class, but running back isn't a need for the Cowboys. They just re-signed Javonte Williams to a three-year, $24 million deal. While Williams isn't the game-changer Love can be, he did record 1,201 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns in 2025.

He was a focal point of their explosive offense, which was among the best in the league last year. As for the defense, they put together a historically bad campaign.

Dallas surrendered 6,409 yards and 511 points while going 7-9-1 despite having the No. 2 offense in the NFL. They have made a few moves this offseason, but still need to add talent in the draft. Using even one of their first-round picks on an offensive player would be a tough sell, but using both to land one player would be a terrible plan.