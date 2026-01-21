Cowboys 2026 NFL Draft Watch, Akheem Mesidor Scouting Report

Following one of the worst defensive showings in franchise history, the Dallas Cowboys need to find ways to improve this offseason. They're currently searching for a new defensive coordinator, but whoever they hire won't be able to fix things on their own.

The Cowboys have to improve the talent on their roster, which is why they're expected to focus heavily on defense throughout the 2026 NFL draft. Dallas currently has the 12th and 20th overall selections, but they don't pick again until Round 4 after that.

Their lack of selections beyond Round 1 could lead to a decision to trade down and add more ammunition. That could be on the cards if one of their top choices at No. 12 is already off the board. Should that be the case, the Cowboys will need to fully scout defenders who could be selected on Day 2, such as Miami defensive end Akheem Mesidor.

Akheem Mesidor Pros, Cons, Fit With The Cowboys

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor drops into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 265 pounds, Mesidor lacks ideal height and length. Despite this, he was highly productive with 12.5 sacks this season, including two during the National Championship game against Indiana.

He's a refined pass rusher who can win with the bull rush as well as with his excellent hand usage. Mesidor is incredibly quick off the snap and has inside/outside versatility.

Where he needs to improve is in the run game. Mesidor could be an impact player on third downs as a rookie, but until he can learn to get off blocks in the ground game, he will struggle as a starter. He's also going to be 25 during the draft and has concerns regarding injuries.

The red flags are there, but so is the talent. Should Dallas trade back, Mesidor might be someone to keep an eye on due to his upside.

Round Projection

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor lines up during the 2025 Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Mesidor has the talent as a pass rusher to be considered in Round 1, but the aforementioned red flags make him a second-round prospect at best. For the Cowboys, he would be a good fallback plan should they miss out on top prospects such as David Bailey in Round 1.

Pro Player Comp: Brandon Graham

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham celebrates after defeating the Washington Commanders. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Mesidor is built similarly to former Michigan star and long-time Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham. The 6-foot-2, 265-pound Graham also lacked ideal length, but went on to have a long career, just finishing his 16th season with the Eagles.

Graham recorded double-digits in sacks just once in his career, but his steadiness on the edge and ability to generate heat on the quarterback has always been evident. Should Mesidor have close to the impact Graham has had in Philly, it would be a win for whoever selects him.

