Dallas Cowboys Get Unfortunate Caleb Downs Update from NFL Insider

With possession of two first-round picks at No. 12 and No. 20 overall, all eyes are on the Dallas Cowboys headed into the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Cowboys could either shake up the entire first round by packaging both picks to trade up or come away with two potential stars if they stay put. Regardless of what happens, Cowboys fans have had their sights set on certain prospects that they feel can come in and be instant-impact players on the Dallas defense.

But based on a recent update from ESPN insider Peter Schrager, one of the dream targets for Cowboy fans might not be available unless the team decides to trade further up in the first round.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Schrager dropped some disappointing news when it comes to Dallas' chances of landing Ohio State safety Caleb Downs at the No. 12 overall pick.

"No Chance in Hell" Caleb Downs is Available for Cowboys at No. 12 Pick

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs catches a ball during Pro Day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center on March 25, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Caleb Downs, I had him going 12 to the Cowboys," Schrager said. "I've been told by numerous teams, there is no chance in bloody hell that Caleb Downs will be around at 12 overall. So that's one to put there. He is likely going before 12, which I originally had him going to Dallas."

For Dallas fans hoping to see their team snag Downs in the first round, this is obviously tough news to swallow but it's hard to rule anything out. The Cowboys have been heavily discussed as a potential team to watch when it comes to trading up, and Dallas can do just that if it wants Downs, even if that means moving up just a spot or two.

"I've been told by numerous teams that there's no chance in hell that Caleb Downs will be around at twelve overall..



He's likely going before twelve" ~ @PSchrags #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/wftOSKzQB0 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 14, 2026

Of course, Downs' other star-studded Ohio State teammate, linebacker Sonny Styles, has been the name associated with the Cowboys in the event they trade up to a spot like No. 4 overall. So perhaps Dallas will be going big or going home if it moves up instead of doing so outside of the top five.

If the Cowboys can end up landing Downs, they would no doubt be getting a potential franchise-altering safety. He started his college career under Nick Saban at Alabama before winning a National Championship with Ohio State.

Over the past three years, he has won the Big Ten Defensive Player o the Year, been named a two-time All-American selection all while posting 257 total tackles (164 solo), 1.5 sacks, 12 pass breakups, six interceptions and two punt return touchdowns along the way.

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