Cowboys Fans All Said Same Thing After Seeing Cobie Durant's New Jersey Number

The Dallas Cowboys are welcoming a ton of new faces to the defense this offseason, particularly in the secondary.

Dallas made multiple signings in free agency to address the secondary, adding safeties Jalen Thompson (Arizona Cardinals) and P.J. Locke (Denver Broncos) along with bringing over cornerbacks Derion Kendrick and Cobie Durant from the Los Angeles Rams.

While all four of them bring their own intrigue to the table, Durant offers a special kind of excitement due to his ball-hawking play style that led to a slew of highlights during his time with the Rams.

After wearing No. 14 in Los Angeles, Durant's new jersey number was officially revealed on Monday, but Cowboy fans all got the same idea once they saw that he will be sporting No. 2 for next season.

Cobie Durant, Caleb Downs Now Share The Same Jersey Number

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

With Durant set to wear No. 2, many Cowboys fans began to ask what jersey number Ohio State safety Caleb Downs will wear if Dallas ends up selecting him with the No. 12 overall pick in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft.

Downs has been a name Cowboys fans have had eyes on all offseason, so seeing the news of Durant's jersey number led to some funny reactions from fans that are hoping to see Downs get selected by Dallas.

Of course, this entire ordeal obviously doesn't mean that the Cowboys won't draft Downs in the first round. Unless they are the first overall pick, rookies don't exactly get first dibs on jersey numbers. If Downs is selected by Dallas, he will have to settle for something other than No. 2.

Here are some of the reactions:

That’s fire but what number downs gonna wear — Mar (@Mar_treto) April 13, 2026

He ain’t gonna have that number long. pic.twitter.com/TY0Yiic3SS — Roland (@Roland_50_) April 13, 2026

Don’t get comfortable in it https://t.co/iBN7CRSMNr — Eric Black Jr (@saved_x_love) April 13, 2026

Warming it up for Downs https://t.co/zUtnkwRs7K — Dan LaBrutto ✝️ (@LaBrutto) April 13, 2026

While most fans loved the Durant signing during free agency, it's clear that they want Downs to take back his No. 2 jersey if he ends up with Dallas. But only time will tell.

Regardless, Durant is set to give the Cowboys defense a notable boost next season as a veteran cornerback with playoff experience.

In four seasons with the Rams, he played in 61 regular season games (39 starts) while posting 141 total tackles (96 solo), two sacks, one forced fumble, 26 pass breakups and seven interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns.

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Durant led the league in interception return yardage (151) as a rookie in 2022.

His play hardly dropped off in the postseason. In six career playoff games (four starts), he has one sack, seven pass breakups and four interceptions. Three of these picks came during L.A.'s playoff run to the NFC Championship this past season.

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