Cowboys Fans All Said Same Thing After Seeing Cobie Durant's New Jersey Number
In this story:
The Dallas Cowboys are welcoming a ton of new faces to the defense this offseason, particularly in the secondary.
Dallas made multiple signings in free agency to address the secondary, adding safeties Jalen Thompson (Arizona Cardinals) and P.J. Locke (Denver Broncos) along with bringing over cornerbacks Derion Kendrick and Cobie Durant from the Los Angeles Rams.
While all four of them bring their own intrigue to the table, Durant offers a special kind of excitement due to his ball-hawking play style that led to a slew of highlights during his time with the Rams.
After wearing No. 14 in Los Angeles, Durant's new jersey number was officially revealed on Monday, but Cowboy fans all got the same idea once they saw that he will be sporting No. 2 for next season.
Cobie Durant, Caleb Downs Now Share The Same Jersey Number
With Durant set to wear No. 2, many Cowboys fans began to ask what jersey number Ohio State safety Caleb Downs will wear if Dallas ends up selecting him with the No. 12 overall pick in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft.
Downs has been a name Cowboys fans have had eyes on all offseason, so seeing the news of Durant's jersey number led to some funny reactions from fans that are hoping to see Downs get selected by Dallas.
Of course, this entire ordeal obviously doesn't mean that the Cowboys won't draft Downs in the first round. Unless they are the first overall pick, rookies don't exactly get first dibs on jersey numbers. If Downs is selected by Dallas, he will have to settle for something other than No. 2.
Here are some of the reactions:
While most fans loved the Durant signing during free agency, it's clear that they want Downs to take back his No. 2 jersey if he ends up with Dallas. But only time will tell.
Regardless, Durant is set to give the Cowboys defense a notable boost next season as a veteran cornerback with playoff experience.
In four seasons with the Rams, he played in 61 regular season games (39 starts) while posting 141 total tackles (96 solo), two sacks, one forced fumble, 26 pass breakups and seven interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns.
Durant led the league in interception return yardage (151) as a rookie in 2022.
His play hardly dropped off in the postseason. In six career playoff games (four starts), he has one sack, seven pass breakups and four interceptions. Three of these picks came during L.A.'s playoff run to the NFC Championship this past season.
—Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI—
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.Follow ZachDimmitt7