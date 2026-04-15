Dallas Cowboys-Keldric Faulk Rumors Growing Stronger Ahead of 2026 Draft

As the Dallas Cowboys prepare for next week's 2026 NFL Draft, the team has been linked to several of the top defensive players in this year's class.

Many of the names that have been tied to the Cowboys are among the elite players who could be teetering on the edge of the top 10, but there's another player who fans need to keep an eye on.

NFL insider Peter Schrager recently shared what he is hearing about the Cowboys' draft plans, and a one name that continues to pop up is Auburn Tigers star Keldric Faulk, who earned third-team All-SEC honors last season.

Faulk is a well-rounded defensive end with long arms, and he won't turn 21 until September of the 2026 season. He's also been labeled "a culture player with high character," which could be exactly what Brian Schottenheimer and Christian Parker are looking for.

In fact, it was recently reported that the Cowboys are looking for "culture-changing" first rounders.

"The name that I keep hearing...I keep hearing Keldric Faulk and the Cowboys being tied together..."



Mr. Mock Draft Peter Schrager keeps hearing Faulk's name pop up in relation to the Cowboys.@PSchrags | @DLLS_Sports pic.twitter.com/QsywRlXHsg — DLLS Cowboys (@DLLS_Cowboys) April 14, 2026

"The name that I keep hearing, I'm not sure if it's 12 or 20. I keep hearing Keldrick Falk and the Cowboys being tied together. I keep hearing that name," Schrager said. "And that might be at 12, or that might be at 20. But this is people not in the Cowboys organization, but from others around the league.

"Faulk is a name that keeps popping up for the Cowboys. And it's probably more likely at 20 than 12. But if all those defensive players are off the board, maybe they reach and take him at 12. I can't say it's real, but there is definitely smoke to Falk at some place in the Cowboys realm."

While Faulk may not be a name that excites Cowboys Nation, he is a player that can contribute in multiple ways that the Cowboys defense desperately needs.

What Keldric Faulk Brings To The Dallas Cowboys

Auburn Tigers defensive end Keldric Faulk runs drills during practice at Woltosz Football Performance Center | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In his final season before declaring for the draft, the 6-foot-6, 285-pound Faulk recorded 39 tackles, five tackles for a loss, two sacks, four passes defensed, and a fumble recovery.

He brings the versatility that would excel in Dallas' new multi-front defensive scheme. Not only is he able to wreak havoc on opposintg quarterbacks, but he is a capable run defender who is not afraid to attack the ball in the backfield.

Faulk's ability to defend against the run on the edge is something Dallas has lacked since Demarcus Lawrence left the team in free agency last season, before going on to win a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks.

Whether Faulk ultimately ends up being the pick remains to be seen, but it's a decision that would likely be met with mixed reaction from the fan base.

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