Cowboys Visit Hints at Potential Unexpected Day 2 Target in 2026 Draft

We have heard a lot about the Dallas Cowboys meeting with edge rushers, linebackers and cornerbacks over the course of the pre-draft process, but offensive linemen meetings have been at a minimum.

In fact, according to our most recent Cowboys visits tracker, Dallas had only met with one offensive lineman, James Brockermeyer out of Miami, before Tuesday.

But we can now add another offensive lineman visit to the mix, as NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports that the Cowboys are one of about six teams to host Iowa guard Beau Stephens on a visit. He goes on to add that Beau could be a Day 2 pick.

"Iowa G Beau Stephens had visits with the Cowboys, Seahawks and Falcons, and among a tour of a half dozen teams ahead of next week’s NFL Draft. A potential Day 2 pick, Stephens was a first-team AP All-America selection this past season," Garafolo reported on Tuesday.

An unexpected pick

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

This pick would be unexpected for a few reasons.

For starters, the Cowboys have a slew of needs on defense and very little Day 2 draft capital. In fact, the Cowboys have just one pick, which falls late in the third round.

Another reason this pick would be unexpected is because the Cowboys figure to have their guard situation locked in with Tyler Booker and Tyler Smith. Sure, it's possible Smith moves to left tackle, but he made it quite clear he doesn't want to.

"I mean, bro, like, I'm an All-Pro guard," Smith said. "You feel me? That's the simple truth, just looking at stuff purely off of facts. So we'll see what happens. We'll have those conversations and kind of see where everybody is at."

If anything, the Cowboys should be exploring their options at left tackle, where Tyler Guyton has struggled over two seasons. That said, we'd expect Guyton to get another year to figure things out.

Now, if the Cowboys go against Smith's wishes and put him on the left side, anyway, then exploring options at guard make more sense, as T.J. Bass would be in line to replace Smith.

Beau Stephens scouting report

Offensive Lineman Beau Stephens. | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stephens graded out as an elite pass-blocking and run-blocking guard last season. According to Pro Football Focus, Stephens posted an 85.1 as a run-blocker and 92.5 in pass protection, ranking fifth and first in those categories, respectively.

The concerns over Stephens have to do with his short arms, which are lacking even for a guard, and his lack of athleticism. Next Gen Stats ranked him 19th in Athleticism Score among guards at the combine.

For Stephens, finding the right fit will be everything at the next level. When it comes to the Cowboys, he's a good fit because Dallas utilizes inside/outside zone, where Stephens excels.

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