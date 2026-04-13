Cowboys Linked To All-American, National Champ Safety Amid Markquese Bell Saga

The Dallas Cowboys kicked off NFL free agency by adding reinforcements to the defensive backfield, while ignoring positions like edge rusher and linebacker. But while those positions may now take priority in the 2026 NFL draft, the Cowboys may not be done bolstering the secondary.

After fielding the worst pass defense in the league last season, the Cowboys are doing their due diligence on several cornerback and safety prospects. And, because Christian Parker is the new defensive coordinator, the more versatile the better.

A new report shows one of the defensive backs Dallas has shown interest in is "one of the most instinctive playmakers" in this year's class. And after the recent arrest of Markquese Bell on a felony drug charge, the Cowboys could be desperately searching for help at the position.

Enter All-American Indiana Hoosiers safety Louis Moore.

According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Cowboys invited Moore for a visit, but the date conflicted with the Indiana Pro Day. Moore has had over 25 meetings and could prove to be one of the most intriguing prospects to watch on draft day.

Does Louis Moore Fit Dallas Cowboys Defense?

Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Louis Moore celebrates after breaking up a pass against the Alabama Crimson Tide | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Despite his credentials, the 5-foot-11, 191-pound Moore is viewed as a late-round pick, with projections landing in the fifth- to seventh-round range.

In the later rounds, he could prove to be an ideal prospect for the Cowboys. Their interest is already documented, and Moore's instincts and playmaking ability would be welcomed in the secondary. Moore's strengths also include closing "on receivers with accurate angles to stop them cold," and ball skills that allow him to track the ball like a center fielder.

"Moore reads his keys and plays with good discipline for proper positioning as a split-field safety. He shades coverage according to the quarterback’s eyes and has above-average ball skills when contesting," his NFL.com draft profile read.

Moore spent two seasons at Indiana before transferring to Ole Miss for a season, but returned to the Hoosiers for a career year during their national championship campaign. He finished with a career-high 88 total tackles, six interceptions, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defensed. Moore's six interceptions led the Big Ten.

Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Louis Moore celebrates after an interception in the Big Ten football championship | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the Cowboys are still looking for help in the secondary during Day 3 of the draft, Moore could be exactly what the team is looking for to bring in some added depth with a high ceiling.

It would be a low-risk move for Dallas with some incredible upside.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.