Cowboys Urged to Trade for Super Bowl Champion Defensive Back

2025 was a tough year for the Dallas Cowboys, especially on defense. Their secondary struggled throughout the year, giving up a league-worst 4,276 passing yards and 35 touchdown passes.

That led to the dismissal of defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus after just one season. Christian Parker was hired to fill that void, and while he's getting rave reviews, the Cowboys must find more talent.

They're expected to use both of their first-round picks in the 2026 NFL draft on defenders, but that won't be enough. They're also going to need to explore trades and free agency, and Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine has an intriguing target in mind.

Ballentine proposed that the Cowboys could send a fifth-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for veteran defensive back Jalen Ramsey. Ballentine points out that Ramsey has been linked to the Cowboys since entering the league in 2016, including in 2024 when he wound up being traded from the Miami Dolphins to the Steelers.

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey takes the field for a game against the Cleveland Browns. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

"Still, one year later and the Cowboys have a need in the defensive backfield. They released Trevon Diggs at the end of the season and DaRon Bland is the only sure thing coming back next season," Ballentine wrote.

"There is risk in trading for Ramsey. He's 31 and was moved to safety in the latter half of the season in Pittsburgh. However, it probably would only cost a Day 3 pick given his price tag and age. Even if the Cowboys have to keep him at safety, he would bring playmaking and leadership to the secondary."

Jalen Ramsey would bring Super Bowl experience to the Cowboys

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey celebrates a 29-24 victory against the Detroit Lions. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Originally selected at No. 5 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Ramsey was traded to the Los Angeles Rams during the 2019 season. He helped turn their defense into a powerhouse, including during a dominant 2021 campaign that ended with the Rams winning Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ramsey's contract could be a concern for Dallas, however. He has a $17.3 million cap hit in 2026, which is manageable, even if not ideal. From there, it increases to $19.1 million in 2027 and then rockets past $31 million in 2028.

If Dallas added Ramsey, they would surely need to re-work his contract. That said, he would give them some much-needed playmaking on the back end.