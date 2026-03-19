The Dallas Cowboys seem to have slowed down this offseason after making several moves to strengthen their defense.

They signed safeties Jalen Thompson and P.J. Locke, as well as cornerback Cobie Durant and nose tackle Otito Ogbonnia. They also improved on the EDGE by trading for Rashan Gary, previously of the Green Bay Packers.

Even with those additions, there's one major hole that has yet to be addressed: linebacker.

The Cowboys' current linebacker corps is rather uninspiring, with DeMarvion Overshown, Shemar James, and Justin Barron as their only three options. They do have Marist Liufau, but the former third-round pick is being moved to EDGE, according to defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

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With that being the case, the Cowboys are expected to target a linebacker in the upcoming NFL draft. Names to watch there include CJ Allen from Georgia and Jacob Rodriguez out of Texas Tech.

Even with a rookie being added to the mix, Dallas could use some veteran leadership. That's why Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News is predicting they outbid the Washington Commanders for veteran Bobby Wagner.

"The Commanders are still the best fit but Dallas could snatch his leadership at a big position of need," Iyer wrote.

Bobby Wagner could be a great one-year stop -gap for the Dallas Cowboys

Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner reacts after a play against the Miami Dolphins. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Wagner is 35 years old, which is a concern, but the former All-Pro linebacker has shown he's still a capable defender. This past season, according to Pro Football Focus, he earned impressive pass-rush (92.4) and run defense (90.3) grades, which ranked second and fifth, respectively, at his position.

During his second season with Washington, he had 162 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks. Wagner has never recorded fewer than 104 tackles during his 14-year career and has led the league in tackles three times.

Wagner was a fixture in the Seattle Seahawks “Legion of Boom” defense, helping them win Super Bowl XLVIII against the Denver Broncos. He also has ties to the coaching staff, playing for Seattle during the three seasons that Brian Schottenheimer was the Seahawks offensive coordinator.

Signing Wagner wouldn’t fix the position long-term, but it would give them someone capable of leading the unit in 2026. He would also be a perfect mentor for Overshown as well as any other young linebacker they add in the draft.