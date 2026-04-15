Dallas Cowboys-Sonny Styles NFL Draft Hype Is Getting Hard To Ignore

As the first night of the 2026 NFL draft inches closer, the Dallas Cowboys continue to be linked to some of the top defensive players in the class.

While there was speculation they could get aggressive and trade up for Texas Tech pass rusher David Bailey, another name has been getting even more traction as of late. Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles has been identified as one of the best fits for the Cowboys, and all the talk is getting hard to ignore.

Draft expert Dane Brugler is among those who believes the Cowboys should have interest in Styles, calling him a perfect fit for their rebuilding defense under Christian Parker.

NFL insider Louis Riddick can be added to the list as well. While appearing on ESPN’s Get Up, Riddick said the Cowboys could stay where they are at No. 12 and No. 20 to add more players, or they could go for a player who Riddick calls a can’t miss prospect.

“I understand that you kind of like want more cracks at it and maybe you feel as though you can kind of fill a couple more needs. Sonny is can't miss though. He's cannot miss,” Riddick said. “Let me say that again. He is cannot miss. When you get him, you know you're getting a great player. You're getting a great person.”

As much as Styles helps talent-wise, head coach Brian Schottenheimer will be drawn to his character. Schottenheimer wants to focus on “culture-changers,” and Riddick’s praise for Styles as a person sounds like a prospect Schottenheimer will get behind.

Sonny Styles stock soared following NFL Combine

Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Prior to the NFL Scouting Combine, Styles was a popular pick for the Cowboys at No. 12. Once he worked out in Indianapolis, however, it became clear that Styles wasn’t getting out of the top 10.

The 6-foot-5, 244-pound Styles dominated the week by recording a 4.46 in the 40-yard dash while hitting 43.5 inches on his vertical jump.

He’s far from a mere workout warrior, however. Styles was very productive at Ohio State, where he moved from safety to linebacker. His background helped him excel in coverage while also standing out as a force against the run. Styles is also capable of rushing the passer, with nine career sacks.

It’s easy to see him developing into the leader of the Dallas defense, but how much would they be willing to surrender to make this talk turn into reality?

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