Cowboys Named Among Most Improved Teams Ahead of 2026 Season

A 7-9-1 finish was disappointing for Brian Schottenheimer in his first season as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.

Following the merciful end to the season, Dallas got to work trying to fix their primary concerns. That meant a heavy focus on defense, which began with the firing of Matt Eberflus, who was replaced by first-time defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

Once their defensive playcaller was in place, the Cowboys got to work filling out the roster. This offseason, whether through trade, free agency, or the draft, the Cowboys added outside linebackers Rashan Gary and Malachi Lawrence, safeties Caleb Downs, Jalen Thompson, and P.J. Locke, defensive ends Jonathan Bullard and LT Overton, linebackers Dee Winters and Jaishawn Barham, cornerback Cobie Durant, and nose tackle Otito Ogbonnia.

Offensively, they were elite in 2025 and return all 11 starters in 2026. That’s why the focus was so heavy on defense and ESPN's Matt Bowen says they did enough to be one of the top five most improved teams this season.

"The Cowboys can score points. With QB Dak Prescott, WRs CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, and the run game balance, Dallas averaged 26.6 points per game last season. But the key for 2026 is the defensive upgrades," Bowen wrote.

“New coordinator Christian Parker will bring elements of Vic Fangio's system to Dallas. Edge rushers Rashan Gary and Malachi Lawrence, as well as safety Caleb Downs, boost the Cowboys' impact play ability. This team should compete for the NFC East title."

Dallas still has to prove it on the field

Bowen is far from the only analyst to predict improvement for the Cowboys this year. We wrote recently that Gary Davenport from Bleacher Report said Dallas was “trending toward contender status,” and SI’s Gilberto Manzano says they could win at least 10 games.

While hearing the praise is always a positive sign, the Cowboys still have to prove they can get the job done.

Fans have been teased with a contending roster in the past, including a recent run of three consecutive 12-win campaigns under Mike McCarthy that all ended with early playoff exits. That’s been the story for Dallas regardless of the head coach for the past 30 years, which is why they will have doubters until they finally win when it counts.

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