The tour through Texas continued on Thursday for the Dallas Cowboys. They have already attended Pro Days at the University of Texas and Texas A&M, and are now in Lubbock to see prospects from Texas Tech work out.

This Pro Day might be of more interest than any other on the list, simply due to the needs on the Dallas roster. The Cowboys are desperate for help at EDGE, as well as at linebacker.

Texas Tech has players who could help at each position, led by EDGE David Bailey. In addition to the explosive Bailey, the Red Raiders also have EDGE Romello Height and linebacker Jacob Rodriguez set to enter the NFL draft. For good measure, the Cowboys can even get a look at defensive tackle Lee Hunter, who is an impressive athlete in his own right.

That said, the coaches in attendance might tip the Cowboys' hand when it comes to the draft. According to Tommy Yarrish, the Cowboys have head coach Brian Schottenheimer, defensive coordinator Christian Parker, and vice president of player personnel Will McClay in attendance. While they have been at most Pro Days, the Cowboys also sent pass-rush consultant BT Jordan to Lubbock, where he will be watching Bailey and Height.

Cowboys DC Christian Parker and VPP Will McClay taking in Texas Tech Pro Day. A lot of Red Raiders defenders worth keeping an eye on.



H/T to @tommy_yarrish, who said Cowboys new pass rush consultant BT Jordan is also in attendance. pic.twitter.com/XTvMB982M8 — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) March 26, 2026

Bailey and Height have both been impressive during their workouts, which is no surprise whatsoever. They were a fierce duo off the edge for the Red Raiders in 2025 and have bright futures in the NFL.

Texas Tech edge rushers David Bailey and Romello Height — with Brian Schottenheimer and Will McClay watching front and center. pic.twitter.com/gYEABeOoZH — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) March 26, 2026

Cowboys might need to trade up for David Bailey

Texas Tech defensive lineman David Bailey during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There's no denying Bailey would be an instant difference-maker for Dallas and he's easily the hottest prospect at Texas Tech's Pro Day. During his lone season with the Red Raiders, after transferring from Stanford, Bailey had 14.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss.

The one problem for the Cowboys is that Bailey is widely regarded as one of the top defensive prospects overall. At one point, it seemed he would be an option at No. 12 overall, but that feels like an impossibility at this point.

Instead, if the Cowboys want to add Bailey to their defense, they're most likely going to need to move up. Perhaps, they even have to consider getting into the top five, considering how much Bailey's stock improved as the season went on.

He would surely be a game-changer, but would Dallas be willing to get that aggressive?

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