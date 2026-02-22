Cowboys Identified as Best Landing Spot for Super Bowl Champion Linebacker

The entire NFL world will be in Indianapolis this coming week with the 2026 Scouting Combine happening. As soon as that's done, the Dallas Cowboys and the rest of the league will turn their focus to free agency, which officially begins on March 11.

Dallas already got the ball rolling by extending one of their top free agents, signing Javonte Williams to a three-year extension. Hopefully, George Pickens and Jadeveon Clowney are next, but the Cowboys won't become contenders simply by keeping their in-house free agents.

Jerry Jones has hinted they could be aggressive this offseason, and that has to be the case if they want to improve upon an abysmal 2025 season. One of their prime areas of concern is at middle linebacker, but PFF's Mason Cameron might have the solution, naming the Cowboys as the best landing spot for veteran Bobby Wagner this offseason.

"Wagner is another high-performing veteran whose market is worth watching. Although Wagner, at nearly 36 years old, isn’t near the player in coverage he once was, he still excels as a run defender and a blitzer. This season, he stood as the only linebacker to produce 90.0-plus PFF grades in run defense (90.3), pass rushing (92.4) and tackling (90.5)," Cameron wrote.

"Difficulties stopping the run this past season led to the trade that sent Quinnen Williams to the Cowboys. Although the massive defensive tackle alleviated some of those issues, the Cowboys still finished 28th in EPA per play allowed on designed runs and surrendered the seventh-most yards per carry on average. Adding Wagner — who has earned a 90.0-plus PFF run-defense grade in each of his past four seasons — to the middle of this defense would go a long way toward amplifying the entire unit."

Cowboys have had the chance to sign Bobby Wagner in the past

Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner reacts after a play against the Miami Dolphins. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A Super Bowl winner with the Seattle Seahawks, Wagner has been linked to Dallas multiple times in the past. He left Seattle after a 10-year stint, but the Cowboys didn't show any interest despite his ties to former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Wagner signed with the Los Angeles Rams on a five-year deal. He was released after one season due to salary cap concerns. Again, the Quinn connection was there, but the Cowboys balked, and Wagner went back to Seattle for a year.

He spent the past two seasons with the Washington Commanders, where he finally reunited with Quinn. Wagner has had two fantastic seasons, and the Cowboys would be wise to finally bring him in as a veteran leader for their defense.