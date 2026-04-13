In order to be one of the greatest franchises in NFL history like the Dallas Cowboys, a team has to hit on NFL Draft picks in order to build a foundation for success.

More specifically, teams need to hit on their first-round picks, the place where some of the best players in league history are taken. Missing out on those players can set a franchise back years.

If you look at the best runs in Cowboys franchise history, first-round picks were at the forefront, leading the charge to Super Bowl victories. And, some of those players leading the charge earned their way into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

With the 2026 NFL Draft just a little over one week away, we're taking a look back at the greatest first-round picks in Cowboys franchise history.

Emmitt Smith

Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith. | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

People still sit and debate about who the greatest running back in NFL history is, but nobody can debate that not a single one of the players not named Emmitt Smith had more rushing yards than the three-time Super Bowl champion.

The Hall of Famer not only has the record, but he's up over 1,600 yards more than the next closest player, Walter Payton, and when it comes to active players, Derrick Henry is the closest but is over 5,000 yards short. In this day and age, when the shelf life on backs is shorter than ever, Smith's record is untouchable.

That just spells out the dominance that Smith enjoyed during his career, and for anyone who thinks it was simply because he was running behind an all-time offensive line, just take a look at how things went on the ground for the Cowboys in the two games Smith held out for in 1993, when Dallas also started 0-2.

When it was all said and done, Smith was an eight-time Pro Bowler, six-time All-Pro, Super Bowl and regular season MVP, and posted a 1,000-yard season 11 times, with four of those years seeing him win a rushing crown. Smith was even still effective in his final season in the NFL at the age of 35.

Smith wasn't just the greatest first-round pick in Cowboys history, he's one of the greatest in NFL history, too.

Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys. | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

With how things started for Troy Aikman with the Cowboys, it would have been easy for him to give up. But, despite a ton of losing and a lot of physical punishment over his first few years, Aikman persevered and came out stronger on the other side.

Aikman began his impressive run in 1991 and from there he ripped off six-straight Pro Bowls and three Super Bowl victories, winning the MVP award in one of them. Aikman's regular season numbers were never particularly gaudy, but he had some big games in big spots in the playoffs and did what he needed to do with a great team around him.

Aikman was often the glue that kept things together in Dallas amid controversies, so he was more than just the guy throwing the ball. He was the undoubtedly the perfect person to lead the Cowboys in Dallas' greatest run in franchise history.

Michael Irvin

Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Irvin. | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Part of the big three (and the first one to arrive) that led the Cowboys to three Super Bowls, Michael Irvin was instrumental in Dallas' rebuild and dynasty in the 1990s.

Irvin gave the Cowboys some swag and an electric playmaker on the outside and helped Troy Aikman develop into the Hall of Fame quarterback he eventually became. If not for a suspension in 1996 that cost him five games, Irvin would have tallied eight straight 1,000-yard campaigns.

There were off-the-field issues, sure, but when Irvin was on the field he was one of the best of his generation and nobody can take that away from him.

After a stellar career that saw him win those three Super Bowls and earn five Pro Bowl nods and three All-Pro selections, Irvin rightly made his way to Canton.

Tony Dorsett

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Dorsett. | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

Before there was Emmitt Smith, Tony Dorsett set the standard for Cowboys running backs. The funny thing is, the Cowboys have the Seattle Seahawks to thank for trading them the pick that the Hall of Famer was selected with.

Dorsett was an electric player from the jump, winning the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 1977. From there, he did not give up the mantle of being one of the league's best rushers for the next eight seasons, earning four Pro Bowls selections and three All-Pro nods in that span.

Dorsett, who is a Hall of Famer and Super Bowl champion, was ranked in the top 10 in career rushing yards for many years until Derrick Henry passed him last season.

Ask any old-timer about the best running backs they've ever seen and Dorsett is almost always mentioned.

Ed "Too Tall" Jones

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Ed Jones. | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

At 6-foot-9 and 281 pounds, Ed "Too Tall" Jones and his massive frame struck fear into the hearts of every player he lined up across from. He also had one of the greatest nicknames in NFL history.

And to think, we almost didn't get to see his entire 15-year career because of an early retirement in 1979, when Jones wanted to pursue his first love, which was boxing.

Thankfully, Jones came back in 1980 and he didn't miss a beat, either. In fact, Jones only got better in the years that followed by notching three Pro Bowls and three All-Pro selections.

Jones was on Dallas' 1977 Super Bowl-winning team and finished his career with 106 sacks ranking tied for 50th all time (unofficial). The fact Jones isn't in the Hall of Fame remains puzzling, at best.

Randy White

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Randy White. | Herb Weitman-Imagn Images

Randy White's career got off to a slow start, but once he found his spot at defensive tackle, he became a stalwart on Dallas' defense for the next 12 seasons, earning nine straight Pro Bowl and eight consecutive All-Pro nods in that span.

Despite his incredible work ethic and tenacity, both at practice and on the field during games, White missed just one game over his 14-year career, showing incredible durability and reliability.

Not only did White win a Super Bowl with the Cowboys in 1977, he was the game's co-MVP. For his efforts, White was voted into the Hall of Fame and later earned a spot on the Hall of Fame's All-1980s team.