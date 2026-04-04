Hypothetical George Pickens Trade Could Shake Up 2026 NFL Draft

Following a breakout campaign during his first season with the Dallas Cowboys, George Pickens is ready to cash in.

Pickens recorded career highs in receptions (93), yards (1,429), and touchdowns (9), establishing himself as one of the premier playmakers in the NFL. To ensure they can keep him around in 2026, the Cowboys used the franchise tag on Pickens, which will pay him approximately $27.3 million.

The two sides can still work out a long-term deal, but there's no indication that Dallas will even entertain an extension at this point. That's why Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox says a draft day trade is possible, which would shake up the entire NFL draft.

"According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys "have not had discussions" with Pickens about a long-term deal. If an extension doesn't seem either likely or sensible, trading Pickens and getting a receiver on a rookie contract could be an option," Knox wrote.

"It might not be an option the Cowboys are likely to exercise. However, if a prospect like Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson, Ohio State's Carnell Tate, or USC's Makai Lemon is sitting there when Dallas is on the clock, it's one that could become more appealing. And having Pickens land with another team while a top receiver comes off the board to Dallas would certainly send shockwaves through the NFL."

What could the Dallas Cowboys get in exchange for George Pickens?

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Assuming the Cowboys were open to trading Pickens, an ideal return would be a first-round pick. That's not incredibly likely given his history and the salary he's set to command, however.

That means a more realistic return would be a second-round selection. Dallas currently doesn't have a selection in the second round, and adding one might allow them to truly rebuild the defensive side of the ball.

Why the Cowboys could be comfortable trading George Pickens

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy looks on before the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

For the Cowboys, trading Pickens wouldn't be completely about the return. While they would be getting more back than what they traded for Pickens in 2025, the real reason they would be open to the move is to avoid paying another receiver a high-dollar contract after extending CeeDee Lamb in 2024.

This only makes sense, however, if there's a viable WR2. Perhaps they do have that in Ryan Flournoy, who had a strong second season in the NFL.

If the Cowboys believe Flournoy could take another step this year, they might be more comfortable trading Pickens and adding more firepower to their defense.