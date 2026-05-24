Cowboys Ryan Flournoy Trade Proposal Makes No Sense for Dallas

Ryan Flournoy was available for every team at the beginning of the 2025 season, but no one took advantage of the Dallas Cowboys releasing the sixth-round pick from Southeast Missouri State.

Flournoy was released at the end of the preseason, and then re-signed to the Cowboys' practice squad. He was activated on Sept. 13, and made the most of the opportunity. Flournoy became a breakout star, recording 475 yards and four touchdowns on four receptions.

He proved himself to be a viable WR3 option and was even an effective WR2 across from George Pickens when CeeDee Lamb missed time with a high ankle sprain. He's a key member of the Dallas receiving corps, which is why a recent trade proposal from FanSided's Jake Beckman makes no sense for the Cowboys.

Ryan Flournoy trade proposal is a head-scratcher for Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy makes a catch for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Beckman selected one player every NFL team should trade for and said that while the New York Jets shouldn't be in a hurry to make trades, that they could improve their roster by adding Flournoy.

"However, if they did have to make a trade, they should try to get a wide receiver who’s got some blocking chops, like Ryan Flournoy, the six-foot-one-inch, 200-pounder in Dallas," Beckman wrote. "He’s not going to break the bank or anything like that, but he’ll add something the Jets could use."

Beckman is right that Flournoy would give the Jets' offense a boost, but it would put the Cowboys in a bind. Not only would it leave them incredibly thin behind Lamb and Pickens, but it could cause them some serious issues in 2027 should they be unable to keep Pickens in town.

Ryan Flournoy gives Dallas options with George Pickens' uncertainty

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Pickens enters this season playing on the one-year franchise tag and while he wants a long-term deal, the Cowboys might be hesitant to sign him to an extension. While Pickens was a stud during his first season with the franchise, they're already paying Lamb an average of $34 million per season.

Should Pickens put up another monster season, he could command even more than that. That could lead to his exit and the Cowboys would feel much better about standing their ground if they still have Flournoy, assuming he continues to develop as he did during his second year in the NFL.

Flournoy, who Cowboys On SI writer Mike Moraitis just discussed has been labeled the team's most underrated player, does need to prove he can get it done again this season, but there's no reason at all for the Cowboys to consider moving him.

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