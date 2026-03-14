New Cowboys Mock Draft Has Dallas Pulling Off Massive Trade for Top EDGE

The Dallas Cowboys have been active this offseason, even if they haven’t exactly busted the budget.

Even without a splash signing in free agency, the Cowboys strengthened their defensive roster with additions at defensive tackle, edge, safety, and cornerback.

They still have work to do for their defense to show true improvement, which is why Pro Football Sports Network Analyst Alec Elijah is predicting a big move in his latest three-round 2026 NFL mock draft.

Elijah has Dallas aggressively attacking the draft as they send pick No. 12, No. 92, and a 2027 second round selection to the Cleveland Browns for the sixth overall pick. It’s a lofty price but the Cowboys add one of the best pass rushers in the class with that selection by taking David Bailey out of Texas Tech.

Round 1, Pick 6: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

Texas Tech defensive lineman David Bailey during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

”The Cowboys could look to keep one of the draft’s most dangerous pass rushers in-state by targeting David Bailey. After an active stretch in free agency, Dallas may still look to strengthen its defensive front and could even explore a trade with the Cleveland Browns to secure Bailey before another team has the opportunity,” Elijah wrote.

“Bailey proved himself as a relentless edge threat in 2025, recording 14.5 sacks and forcing three fumbles. Finishing his college career with 29 sacks and 10 forced fumbles, the Texas Tech product consistently disrupted opposing offenses. His explosive pass-rushing ability and relentless motor could make him an ideal addition to the Cowboys’ defensive front.”

Bailey began his career at Stanford and exploded in 2025 during his lone season with the Red Raiders. He had 19.5 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks.

Bailey is lightning fast off the edge and would be a perfect rookie to groom across from veteran Rashan Gary.

Round 1, Pick 20: Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

South Carolina defensive back Brandon Cisse speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

While Dallas gives up a lot in this trade, they still have a second pick in Round 1. Here, Elijah has them targeting South Carolina cornerback Brandon Cisse.

”Cisse built a strong reputation in 2025 as a defender who thrives in tight coverage. His quick reaction skills allow him to anticipate routes and close throwing windows, and he rarely hesitates when the ball is in the air,” Elijah wrote.

“For a Cowboys defense that values aggressive, turnover-creating play, Cisse’s confident coverage style could make him a valuable addition to the secondary.”

As much as those two picks will help, it’s fair to ask about the linebacker position. Dallas added help on the edge and the secondary, but they’re dangerously thin at linebacker, which could be a problem. Even with this impressive haul.