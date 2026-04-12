NFL Teams 'Investigating' Possible Cowboys Draft Target Rueben Bain's Fatal 2024 Crash

Miami Hurricanes star Rueben Bain Jr. is widely regarded as one of the top pass rushers in the 2026 NFL Draft, and he has been named a potential target of the Dallas Cowboys in recent weeks.

Reports have indicated the Cowboys could target a trade into the top 10 to land Bain, but a new report indicates teams are "investigating" the ACC Defensive Player of the Year over a previously unreported car accident in 2024 that left a passenger dead.

Ollie Connolly of The Read-Optional is reporting Bain was the driver of a vehicle on March 17, 2024, that left 22-year-old Destiny Bains dead three months later. Bains was ultimately charged with careless driving, but the charge was dismissed in court approximately two weeks before Betts' death.

Cowboys insider Nick Harris also discussed the situation, saying "multiple teams are aware of this situation and are investigating." Harris previously noted that Bain "has some off-the-field issues that may need to be worked out."

A lawsuit related to the case was settled in Miami. The news comes with just over one week until the draft, so there are some questions about how or if it will impact Bain's draft status.

The 2024 Accident

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. during media day at the College Football Playoff National Championship | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Connolly detailed the accident in his report and collected documents related to the incident, which occurred on Interstate 95 at approximately 4:00 a.m. ET.

"Destiny Betts, a 22-year-old college student from Georgia who was visiting Miami for spring break, suffered incapacitating injuries and was rushed to the Ryder Trauma Center from the scene. She never regained consciousness," the report states. "Betts died on 13 June 2024, after spending almost three months in a coma."

No field sobriety test was administered at the scene, and Bain's careless driving charge was later dropped.

Bain Linked To Cowboys In Possible Trade Scenario

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza passes the ball under pressure by Miami Hurricanes edge Rueben Bain Jr. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

NFL insider Ian Rapoport recently named the Cowboys the "most likely team to trade up" in this year's draft, mentioning Bain as a potential target. However, with the new report, the Cowboys may sit back and avoid the aggressive approach.

When debating how the report could impact Bain's draft stock, Harris said, "Tough to say. If more concrete info (which has been tough to come by) is released ahead of April 23, that could help offer clarity to that question. Something to watch moving forward."

We previously discussed why the Cowboys should take a "wait and see " approach on draft day and avoid a trade up into the top 10, so it will be interesting to see how the Bain situation continues to develop over the next week and a half.

Another NFL insider, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, noted, "Teams I’ve spoken with the past two months—outside of one—have been satisfied with Bain’s explanation. Most have considered the matter handled." So this could end up being a non-issue.