NFC East RB Power Rankings: Cowboys Have True Stud in Javonte Williams

The running back position has become a focal point once again. Not only have elite backs been getting paid, but there were two running backs taken in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft, both out of Notre Dame coincidentally.

One team that seemed to be overlooking the position in 2025 was the Dallas Cowboys, who went into the season with Javonte Williams and Jaydon Blue as their top backs. Williams wound up surprising everyone by putting up career numbers with 1,201 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns.

Williams earned a three-year, $24 million extension which we recently noted is a steal compared to other backs. Williams will easily outplay his contract, but how exactly does he stack up against the rest of the division? Let's answer that with an NFC East running back power rankings.

4. Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt runs against the Philadelphia Eagles. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Jacory Croskey-Merritt was a surprise starter this past season after being selected in the seventh round of the draft. Croskey-Merritt recorded 805 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 4.6 yards per catch.

This season, Rachaad White joins Washington, giving them a viable RB2. They also have rookie Kaytron Allen, who has plenty of potential. If we were ranking the entire room, they would be higher, but Croskey-Merritt comes in fourth due to the talent in the division.

3. Cam Skattebo, New York Giants

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Another rookie who became a starter in 2025 was Cam Skattebo, who the New York Giants selected 105th overall in the fourth round. Skattebo proved to be an absolute bruiser, just as he was for Arizona State.

He ran for 410 yards and five touchdowns in eight games while averaging 4.1 yards per attempt. What gives him the edge over Croskey-Merritt is his talent as a receiver. Skattebo recorded 207 yards and two touchdowns on 24 receptions. Durability is the only question mark with Skattebo as his physical style could lead to issues.

2. Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Williams proved all the doubters wrong when he elevated the Dallas ground game on his own. The former Denver Broncos back had 1,338 yards from scrimmage with 13 touchdowns on 287 total touches.

He will have no problem leading the ground game again, but if the Cowboys want Williams to stay on the field, they must find a RB2 capable of sharing some of the load. Williams began to wear down at the end of the season, and that could be prevented with another capable back taking more snaps.

1. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The numbers weren't as impressive for Saquon Barkley in 2025, but that was expected after his unbelievable season in 2024. He's still the most explosive back in the NFC East and can take over a game at any moment.

What makes Barkley so dangerous is his ability to pick up chunks of yardage on the ground while also being a danger as a receiver as well. That versatility is why he's the top running back in the division.

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