The Dallas Cowboys have had a busy offseason, with the team being especially aggressive on the defensive side of the ball, which was the Cowboys' biggest issue in 2025.

But there are still months to go before the start of the season and it's not like the Cowboys have shored up every single position. In addition to that, there are a few Cowboys players who could be moved at some point before Week 1 hits.

With all that in mind, here's a look at seven potential trades the Cowboys could still make, ranked from most to least likely.

1. Malik Hooker

Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Hooker was already on thin ice going into the offseason after a down 2025 campaign that saw him struggle with injury, also. Now, the veteran is in even rougher shape after the Cowboys totally revamped their safeties room.

After the additions of P.J. Locke, Jalen Thompson and Caleb Downs, Hooker's future with the Cowboys is bleak.

We would not be surprised at all to see the Cowboys cut or trade Hooker, but that could depend on how the legal situation with Markquese Bell shakes out.

2. James Conner or Trey Benson

Arizona Cardinals running backs James Conner (6) and Trey Benson (33). | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There has been nothing directly linking the Cowboys to interest in Conner or Benson. Instead, this idea is been birthed by informed speculation from analysts.

The Cardinals could look to deal one of their running backs thanks to a crowded room that also includes No. 4 pick Jeremiyah Love and free-agent signing Tyler Allgeier.

The Cowboys should look to add more veteran competition to their running backs room with the lack of experience behind Javonte Williams.

Conner is a proven veteran who is a tough runner and plus pass-catcher and would offer a fantastic insurance policy for Williams. Benson doesn't offer the kind of experience Conner does, but he would be stiff competition for Malik Davis and Jaydon Blue, and Benson would be a multi-year solution.

3. Jordyn Brooks

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Brooks was someone the Cowboys were connected to via rumors earlier this offseason before they went out and acquired Dee Winters in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers.

Brooks is seeking a new contract, but it doesn't look like he plans on holding out and forcing the issue. Even still, the Dolphins might want to trade the veteran now as part of their rebuild that has seen the team part ways with multiple stars this offseason.

Not to mention, Brooks' stock is as high as it'll ever be after an All-Pro season, and his trade value will only diminish the closer we get to the trade deadline, when he could be just a second-half rental for any team that acquires him.

The Cowboys are in a good spot at linebacker with DeMarvion Overshown, Winters and Jaishawn Barham, but all three have concerns. Barham is a total wild card as a rookie, Winters is a serviceable starter, at best, and Overshown has had issues staying healthy.

Another thing to point out with Overshown is he's in the final year of his deal and recently hired Jerry Jones' arch-nemesis, David Mulugheta, which will not help his cause in staying in Dallas.

We would say there is at least a chance the Cowboys re-visit a trade for the Dolphins star, and perhaps they would consider including Overshown in the package with his future with the Cowboys now looking especially bleak.

4. George Pickens

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Pickens appears set to play out the 2026 season on the franchise tag without causing a stir, but with how unpredictable Pickens has been during his career, we wouldn't rule anything out until Dallas' No. 2 wideout actually reports to the team.

The Cowboys will begin OTAs on June 1, but Pickens isn't required to report until June 16, when the team takes part in mandatory minicamp.

If Pickens holds out, we could see the Cowboys unloading him to a wide recever-needy team, although Dallas would then need to go out and bring in a replacement.

We believe Pickens will be a good soldier and play on the tag, but never say never in the NFL, and certainly never say never with Pickens.

5. Josh Sweat

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sticking with the Cardinals, they appear to have a disgruntled edge rusher in Sweat, who has not shown up to OTAs and is reportedly unhappy in Arizona.

"Don’t know the exact reason for the absence, but I’ve been hearing for awhile that Josh Sweat is not particularly happy in AZ," Cardinals insider Kyle Odegard reported.

The Cowboys have a better EDGE room on paper than they did last season, but there are still concerns. Rashan Gary had a bad second half of last season and both Malachi Lawrence and Donovan Ezeiruaku are unproven.

Sweat would instantly be the best and most established edge rusher in Dallas upon his arrival after tallying double-digit sacks twice in the last four years, including a career-high 12 in 2025.

6. Alvin Kamara

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Kamara's future with the Saints looks to be shaky, not only because of the signing of Travis Etienne, but also because New Orleans has yet to commit to him being on the team in 2026.

"We're just trying to see how he's going to fit on our roster," Saints general manager Mickey Loomis admitted. "Obviously there's a resource management element to it."

As we already touched on, the Cowboys need another vet behind Williams and Kamara would be exactly what the doctor ordered in Dallas with his rushing and elite pass-catching skills.

While we wouldn't rule out a Cowboys trade for Kamara, it's hard to envision Dallas springing for him unless he takes a pay cut or the Saints pick up a significant portion of his contract thanks to the money the team already has allocated to Williams.

7. Maxx Crosby

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

This is the dream, and it's a dream that almost became a reality this offseason after the Cowboys were reportedly the runner-up in the Crosby sweepstakes after they were outbid by the Baltimore Ravens, who gave up two first-round picks before nixing the deal.

Jerry Jones hasn't ruled out another pursuit of Crosby, and it's not crazy to think the Raiders could still trade the star edge rusher if they get the two first-round picks they are looking for.

That said, it looks like Crosby and the Raiders are intent on staying together for now, but we would definitely re-visit this situation at the trade deadline if the Raiders have another bad season.

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