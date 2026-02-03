Quinnen Williams Raves About New Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Christian Parker

Change is coming to the Dallas Cowboys this offseason.

Matt Eberflus was removed as their defensive coordinator after just one season, and Christian Parker has been hired as his replacement. Parker, who has spent years under the highly-regarded Vic Fangio, was the defensive passing game coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024 and 2025.

Parker has been working to fill his staff, and has made multiple hires that were met with praise. That feeling extends to the players, with Quinnen Williams expressing a desire to work with Parker and new defensive line coach Marcus Dixon.

For Williams, the main reason he's excited about Parker is the culture he comes from. Williams praises the work Parker and Fangio have done in the past, which included winning a Super Bowl, thanks in large part to their disruptive defensive line.

"Just the winning culture that he's been a part of, the winning standards that he's been a part of, and the group of guys he's been a part of. He's been a part of a lot of great group of defensive linemen especially being at Denver, being at the Eagles with Jalen Carter and those guys, and seeing those guys develop," Williams said via Tommy Yarrish.

"The way Jordan Davis played this year, the way those guys played this year. Knowing that he comes from a winning culture, a winning standard under Vic [Fangio] and his staff, it'll kind of be great to see and great to be a part of."

Quinnen Williams is going to be centerpiece for Cowboys' defense

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is tackled by Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Williams, who was added at the NFL trade deadline in a blockbuster move with the New York Jets, had 21 tackles and 1.5 sacks in seven games for the Cowboys. More importantly, their run defense was vastly improved whenever he was on the field.

Looking ahead to 2026, and beyond, Williams is going to be the centerpiece for the defensive rebuild in Dallas.

They need more talent around him, but knowing they have a disruptive force in the middle of the line commanding double teams is an excellent start.

