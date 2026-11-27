The Dallas Cowboys have had their fair share of embarrassing losses throughout the season, but nothing compares the humiliating collapse against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving Day.

Dallas appeared to have the game in the bag near the end of the third quarter, leading 31-10 and having a 99.4 percent probability to win. Then, the unthinkable happened. Former third-string and practice squad quarterback Joe Milton III activated his heroics and spoiled the Cowboys' holiday feast.

The loss was embarrassing. Milton leading the Eagles' comeback only adds to the pain. Oh, and in case you were wondering, he was named the game's MVP after throwing for 331 yards and three touchdowns with just one interception. He outperformed Dak Prescott, with a QB rating of 121.8.

It doesn't get any lower. At least that's what we thought until Milton spoke after the game and deliverd an absolute fatality by throwing massive shade at the Cowbys' culture under Brian Schottenheimer.

Joe Milton Appears To Take Shot At Cowboys, Brian Schottenheimer Culture

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Milton walks off the field after being named Madden MVP after defeating the Dallas Cowboys | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It was a lot going through my head from when I first got here in Dallas to when I left, all the time I spent doing scout team quarterback, all the times where I was trying to get in the game, when they were up in games, just trying to get more experience," Milton said, via Nick Haris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "I mean, it was just great coming back here and playing in this stadium in Jerry's World and seeing the guys that I worked hard with in fall camp and OTAs.

"But I mean, it's about the Eagles. These guys show up every day. Nobody's late to anything. Nobody's complaining about anything. That's all you can ask for. That's the most important thing that I love about this team. I just know they're going to keep fighting."

Read that highlighted part again: "Nobody's late to anything. Nobody's complaining about anything." Say it ain't so. The Cowboys like to paint the picture that Brian Schottenheimer has control of the locker room and that his ability to build a family culture is what makes him so special and valuable to the franchise.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer calls a timeout against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Well, it looks like those family values aren't leading to wins and there is no respect for his authority. If players aren't showing up on time and players are complaining about the way things are operating, it's an issue that starts at the top.

And that is exactly why Jerry Jones and the Cowboys must fire Brian Schottenheimer as soon as possible.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —