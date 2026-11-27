It's typical to expect at least one epic collapse from the Dallas Cowboys per season. It's been engrained into the franchise's DNA over the last three decades.

But it's happened one too many times this season. And if it wasn't already obvious before, it's now time for Dallas to fire head coach Brian Schottenheimer. Point blank period.

The Cowboys had a collapse for the ages on Thursday, as Dallas fumbled away a 21-point lead in the second half in a 39-39 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving. It marked the largest blown lead in NFL history on Thanksgiving, and former Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton made sure every Dallas fan in AT&T Stadium felt the pain.

Dallas is now in serious dangerous of missing the postseason, though it's probably for the best so that the Schottenheimer era comes to an end. So what went wrong?

Another Collapse for the Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warms up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As long as Schottenheimer is the head coach, you can always count on the Cowboys collapsing late with the game on the line.

Here are the blown leads/late collapses/inexcusable results that Dallas has been a part of this season:

- can't convert in red zone during Week 3's loss to the Baltimore Ravens



- Week 4's 24-16 loss to Tampa Bay and undrafted rookie QB Jalon Daniels



- Cowboys blow 10-point lead in final minutes to lowly Cardinals before losing in OT



- Dallas blows 31-10 lead in second half on Thanksgiving against Eagles

Take your pick. Whether it's blowing a big lead or making poor decisions during a tight game in the clutch, the Cowboys will find a way to lose.

And the blame falls on the head coach.

Sure, the Cowboys likely would have never been in position to lose on a game-winning field goal had Brandon Aubrey handled his business.

But let's not blame one of the best kickers in NFL history. It was Dallas' final offensive play that needs to be what Jerry Jones has on loop when deciding whether or not it's time to part ways with Schottenheimer.

Brian Schottenheimer's Awful 4th-Down Call Needs to Be Final Straw

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer during the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a chance to ice the game on 4th and 1 in the final minute, Schottenheimer -- who is supposedly an elite offensive mind -- elected to have Dak Prescott line up in shotgun instead on running Javonte Williams up the middle.

If you get stopped, you live with the results. But lining up for a pass is almost inexcusable, especially when the play call clearly wasn't designed well enough to the point where Prescott couldn't even get a pass off in time before being sacked.

The defensive issues are one thing. But Dallas' offense, despite being filled with elite players, continues to fall short time and again. It's unacceptable.

Schottenheimer is clearly unable to make the most of an offensive roster that most coaches would die to have at their disposal. It's simply time to go.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —