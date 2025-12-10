Cowboys WR Ryan Flournoy shares the mindset that powered his Week 14 breakout

Despite losing to the Detroit Lions in Week 14, the Dallas Cowboys had some positives to take away. One of those was the performance of second-year wide receiver Ryan Flournoy, who had the best game of his career.

When star receiver CeeDee Lamb was lost due to a concussion, Flournoy stepped in and finished with nine receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown. His biggest play was when he took advantage of a defensive miscommunication and scored a 42-yard touchdown.

Flournoy discussed his mindset when asked to do more, and said he was focused on being the player the Cowboys needed him to be. He also said he wanted to do everything to help them win that game.

“Yeah, just got thrown in the fire. I was prepared for it, you know. I know what everybody’s supposed to be doing. I know where everybody’s supposed to be at. So when CeeDee went down, I thought, Okay, let me step up and be the player they need," Flournoy said.

"I wanted to win that game, so I was just going out there to win. I knew the routes I had. I knew that I had to be at this position at this time, and stuff like that. I just wanted to win.”

WR Ryan Flournoy looked back on having to step up mid game vs. Lions.



While they didn't get the win, Dallas feels even more confident about their already stacked receiving corps thanks to the explosion from Flournoy.

Ryan Flournoy needs more opportunities

Dallas Cowboys WR Ryan Flournoy reacts towards the stands as he leaves the field following a game against the Raiders. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A sixth-round pick in 2024, Flournoy has 29 receptions for 349 yards and three touchdowns. His performance against the Lions was his second 100-yard outing, with his first being in Week 5 against the New York Jets when he had six catches for 114 yards.

Despite sharing the field with Lamb and George Pickens, Flournoy has capitalized on every chance he’s been given. Now, Dallas must feed him more opportunities and turn their star-studded duo into a dangerous trio.

