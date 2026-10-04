Fantasy Football Start or Sit Week 4: George Pickens, CeeDee Lamb

Before the start of the 2026 season, there was some debate about who the Dallas Cowboys' No. 1 wide receiver was between George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb.

That's because Pickens had a career-best showing in 2025 while Lamb finished second on the team in receiving yards during what was an injury-plagued campaign for him.

Fast forward to 2026 and Lamb has been far and away the No. 1 wide receiver in Dallas. He leads the team in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns through three games. Meanwhile, Pickens has been OK, but nowhere near how dominant he was last season.

As we turn the page to Week 4, here's how we're handling start or sit decisions with Lamb and Pickens against the Houston Texans.

George Pickens start or sit advice

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) catches the ball against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) and safety Jaylinn Hawkins (21) during the 2026 NFL Rio Game at Maracana Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pickens is coming off his most productive outing of the 2026 campaign after he notched season-highs with seven receptions and 82 yards. However, Pickens has yet to find the end zone.

It has been a disappointing season overall for the fifth-year wide receiver after he was an elite option last season, but he still ranks as WR23 overall, according to Fantasy Pros, which keeps him on the flex map.

We're now heading into Week 4, which was the same week in which Pickens started to really get going last season, when he ripped off eight catches for 134 yards and two touchdowns. It is worth noting, however, Lamb sat that game out.

Despite having a supremely talented secondary, the group has not lived up to its billing through three contests, with the Texans permitting the third-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

Pickens is a starter in Week 4.

Verdict: Start

CeeDee Lamb start or sit advice

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb (88) catches the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL Rio Game at Maracana Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lamb has been sensational the past two weeks with 15 catches for 265 yards and two scores, which leaves him ranked as WR3 overall.

In no world are you sitting Lamb in any week, and that's even more so true in Week 4 in a matchup against a Texans defense that has permitted the third-most fantasy points per game to the position.

Maybe Houston's struggling pass defense finally finds its way this week, but this isn't exactly a get-right spot with Lamb and Pickens rolling through Reliant Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Verdict: Start

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