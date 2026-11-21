The Dallas Cowboys suffered an embarrassing defensive meltdown against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10, giving the team another L for the regular season.

But for star wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, the loss hurt a little bit more. Both pass catchers received letters from the NFL informing them that they received fines during last weekend's loss.

Lamb shared news of his fine when speaking to the media earlier this week. Lamb was fined $23,882 for unnecessary roughness (use of a helmet), stemming from a massive block on 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir during a 39-yard touchdown catch by Pickens.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb reacts after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I can block and I'm real good at doing things like that, but I get fined. So that's where I kind of retract from doing all that. And to answer your question, I got fined $30,000 in case anybody was worrying," Lamb told reporters when discussing his fine. I didn’t hit with my helmet. That’s a conversation for another day.”

The league announced Pickens' fine on Saturday evening.

George Pickens Receives Fine For Taunting

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens reacts after making a touchdown catch against the San Francisco 49ers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pickens was docked $11,941 for unsportsmanlike conduct (taunting). During Sunday's game, Pickens received immediate backlash online after he was flagged for taunting after hauling in a first down.

There was zero awareness from Pickens, who flexed on 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir, the same corner who Lamb blew up to receive his fine. Pickens celebrated the catch and received the flag for taunting when the Cowboys were trailing 46-32, with less than 90 seconds remaining in the game.

Pickens taunt highlighted the complete lack of discipline in Dallas, but ultimately didn't cost the team the game because it was already out of hand. Let's just hope Pickens decides to protect his pockets and doesn't pull another bone-headed move like that anytime soon.

We'll get our next look at Lamb and Pickens on the field Sunday afternoon, when the Cowboys welcome the 1-8 Tennessee Titans to AT&T Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX. Joe Davis (play-by-play) and Greg Olsen (analyst) will be in the booth on Sunday, while Pam Oliver will provide updates from the sidelines throughout the evening.

Dallas enters their Week 11 showdown as strong 7.5-point favorites at home, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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