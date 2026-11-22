As we turn the page to Sunday, when the Dallas Cowboys will take on the Tennessee Titans, it's time to take a look at some fantasy football start or sit advice for quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver George Pickens and running back Javonte Williams.

Williams wasn't able to record back-to-back 100-yard games on the ground last week, with the veteran back finishing with just 63 and failing to find the end zone for the third time this season.

Meanwhile, Prescott and Pickens both had their best statistical showings of the 2026 campaign, with Prescott throwing for 343 yards and five touchdowns to one pick and Pickens reeling in a whopping 11 catches for 145 yards and three touchdowns.

Now, our fantasy football start-or-sit advice for three of the Cowboys' offensive stars in Week 11.

George Pickens start-or-sit advice

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) makes a catch and suns it in for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pickens exploded for his best game of the entire 2026 season in Week 10 and that has catapulted him to a top-12 wide receiver in fantasy points per game, according to Fantasy Pros.

The Titans have proven to be softer than Charmin against wide receivers in 2026, with Tennessee giving up the most fantasy points per game to the position, per CBS Sports.

Even if that wasn't the case, we would still be starting Pickens, who should be locked into lineups for the foreseeable future, no matter the matchup.

Verdict: Start

Dak Prescott start-or-sit advice

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws the ball during the game between the Cowboys and the 49ers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prescott didn't just have a monster game last week, he has had two very good scoring performances in a row with 678 passing yards and seven scores to just one pick in that span, ranking as QB4 overall as a result.

There's no reason to believe Prescott's hot streak won't continue in Week 11, when he meets a Titans defense that is giving up the seventh-most fantasy points per game to signal-callers.

We would be starting Prescott regardless of the matchup with how well he has played of late, but Tennessee's porous defense only gives us more confidence Prescott is heading for another big week.

Verdict: Start

Javonte Williams start-or-sit advice

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams (33) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is no question that Williams' success in fantasy this season has mostly been reliant on touchdowns, as he's posted 63 rushing yards or less in all but three games this season while scoring 10 touchdowns (nine rushing).

This week's matchup against the Titans is positive on the scoring front because Tennessee is tied for the 12th-most touchdowns allowed to backs per game this season.

There is also the hope that the Cowboys can jump out to an early lead, which would be a favorable game script for Williams to get more carries and more yardage on the ground.

Until Williams stops scoring and his lack of yardage output catches up to him, the veteran running back is a lineup lock.

Verdict: Start

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