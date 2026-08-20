Predicting Dallas Cowboys Starters vs Cardinals in NFL Preseason Week 2

The Dallas Cowboys had a successful showing in Week 1 of the preseason, winning against the Seattle Seahawks. This weekend, they take on another NFC West opponent as they travel to Glendale to take on the Arizona Cardinals.

It's a late game, with kickoff at 10:00 p.m. EST, which will have Cowboys fans up late. Diehard fans will watch every second, but there will be more attention on the starters than those who take the field late in the game.

The Cowboys aren't likely to play many of their primary starters, so let's take a quick look at which players could be on the field to kick things off against the Cardinals.

Quarterback: Joe Milton

Sam Howell started in Week 1 and played well, but Joe Milton was just as impressive. Dallas hasn't said who will start yet, but it makes sense to give Milton a shot and see how he responds.

Running Back: Malik Davis

Dallas Cowboys running back Malik Davis goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just about every running back was injured earlier this week, which allowed Malik Davis to take the RB2 snaps in practice. Davis was very efficient in the opener and should be given a chance to prove himself against the starters rather than face off against players on the bubble.

Wide Receiver: Camden Brown, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Jonathan Mingo

Camden Brown was the biggest star for Dallas in Week 1 and will have all eyes on him once again this week. He will likely start alongside Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Jonathan Mingo, who are fighting for their spot on the 53-man roster.

Tight End: Luke Schoonmaker

Luke Schoonmaker started in Week 1 while Jake Ferguson and Brevyn Spann-Ford sat out. Expect the same this weekend.

Offensive Line: Nate Thomas (LT), Nick Leverett (LG), T.J. Bass (C), Trevor Keegan (RG), Drew Shelton (RT)

Recent comments about Terence Steele's struggles suggest he should get some time in the preseason, but the coaches seem to be against that with five backups again expected to start.

Defensive Line: Jay Toia, LT Overton

Dallas Cowboys DE LT Overton goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

EDGE: Malachi Lawrence, James Houston

James Houston had a strong showing in Week 1 and should see plenty of snaps this week. It would be wise to get Malachi Lawrence on the field a lot as well.

Inside Linebacker: Jaishawn Barham, Shemar James

Jaishawn Barham continues to get snaps with the first team and the Cowboys would love to see how he performs as a starter. Next to him is Shemar James, but Justin Barron will get plenty of snaps as well.

Cornerback: Shavon Revel, Caelen Carson

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caelen Carson at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caelen Carson struggled against the Seahawks but can redeem himself this week. Shavon Revel has had a strong camp but can benefit from being out there on Saturday.

Nickel: Caleb Downs

Caleb Downs got a quick taste of action last Saturday and should see a similar workload this week. Look for him to play one series before leaving.

Safety: Jalen Thompson, P.J. Locke

One series is all Jalen Thompson needs as well, as this prediction has him out there with P.J. Locke. The real excitement, however, will be seeing if Julius Wood can repeat his performance from last week.

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