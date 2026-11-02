Former NFL Head Coaches Eviscerate Cowboys After Historically Bad Loss to Cardinals

The Dallas Cowboys are getting it from all angles following their total collapse in the Week 8 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cowboys deserve every bit of the tongue-lashings they are getting from the NFL world after they managed to cough up a game in which they were in total control of.

Dallas had a 14-point lead going into the fourth quarter, and they were up by 10 with just 3:54 remaining. However, that just wasn't enough to exorcise the demon that has been the Cardinals, who have beaten Dallas in nine of the last 10 meetings between the two franchises.

Mike Tomlin rips Cowboys

NBC Sports analyst Mike Tomlin sits at the desk before the game between the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Sunday night, former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin questioned the Cowboys' effort and killer instinct on "Football Night In America."

“Watching the end of that game," he said, "I didn’t see individuals or particular units that wanted to grab the bull by the horns and win the game."

“I see a team that doesn’t have anybody that wants to be the unit to secure victory," Tomlin added.

When it comes to fixing those issues, Tomlin said the Cowboys have to identify "who wants it" and lean on those players more.

“You gotta figure out who wants it, and you gotta shift your division of labor to those that want it,” Tomlin said. “And so knowledge of your team is a major component. But also, you got to challenge those guys individually and collectively. Tell them you’re looking for that guy who wants to be it.”

Rex Ryan eviscerates Cowboys

NY Jets general manager, John Idzik and head coach Rex Ryan give their end of the year press conference. Here they are asked a question if the Jets are moving ahead and the reporter didn't specify who should answer so Ryan jokingly told Idzik to take the question. December 31, 2013. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Former New York Jets coach Rex Ryan went in on the Cowboys for what he called "one of the all-time choke jobs in the history of football."

“One of the all-time choke jobs in the history of football," Ryan said on ESPN's Get Up. "You gotta be kidding me here."

"This is atrocious," Ryan added. "They stink... how in the hell do you not win this division... you stink on defense. Stop!"

It's hard to argue with what Ryan is saying in any regard, and that's especially true with Ryan pointing to this as a historic loss.

The 14-point fourth-quarter lead the Cowboys blew on Sunday was tied for the largest in franchise history. Prior to the Cardinals loss, the Cowboys were 342-2-1 when leading by 14 points or more in the fourth quarter.

Taking it a step further, the Cowboys had never blown a 14-point fourth-quarter lead at home in franchise history, according to CBS Sports' Doug Clawson.

Ryan's note about the division makes what the Cowboys are doing this season even more jarring.

A division has never been more ripe for the taking than the NFC East this season. The Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles both stink and are going nowhere, and the New York Giants are fortunate to have the number of wins they do and aren't good, either.

The Cowboys should be running away with the division. Instead, Dallas is as bad as their division mates and is sitting in second place in the NFC East and trail the Giants by three in the loss column going into Week 9.

And, lest we forget, the Giants currently have the head-to-head tie-breaker advantage after beating Dallas in Week 1, so the deficit is even bigger until the Cowboys even that out.

At this point, winning the division means nothing. That will only serve to delay the inevitable.

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