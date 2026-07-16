Former NFL Receiver Boldly Claims Cowboys Are Super Bowl Contenders

No team draws attention to itself the way the Dallas Cowboys do, but entering the 2026 season, the attention feels far more positive than it has in recent years.

Instead of being worried about star players in need of contract extensions, Dallas is focused solely on football. They did hold their breath leading up to minicamp after using the franchise tag on George Pickens, but he showed up and is focused on playing this season.

That’s a welcome change with training camp just around the corner. The renewed focus, as well as a flurry of changes on defense, has the arrow pointing up in Dallas. One analyst who is buying in is former NFL receiver Harry Douglas, who was on ESPN’s First Take and claimed the Cowboys are Super Bowl contenders in 2026.

"I am not one of these analysts that come on TV every single year, 'Oh the Dallas Cowboys are Super Bowl contenders.' But ladies and gentlemen, I have the Dallas Cowboys for 2026 being Super Bowl contenders," Douglas said.

Reasons for optimism surrounding Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The reason for optimism is clear. Dallas boasted one of the best offenses in the NFL, but their defense was a mess. They fired Matt Eberflus and hired Christian Parker as their new defensive coordinator, taking an ascending coaching talent away from the Philadelphia Eagles in the process.

Not only does Parker bring a fresh perspective, but he has several new weapons to work with, led by No. 11 overall pick Caleb Downs out of Ohio State.

Downs is joined by fellow rookies Malachi Lawrence at EDGE and Jaishawn Barham at linebacker. There were also multiple veteran additions including Rashan Gary at EDGE, Dee Winters at linebacker, Cobie Durant at cornerback, and Jalen Thompson at safety.

No one should expect this defense to be elite in 2026, but with all these changes, they should at least be a competent defense. And a competent defense paired with this offense would be enough for the cowboys to contain with any team in the NFC.

What could hold them back?

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh answers questions from the press after the minicamp activities at Quest Diagnostics Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Douglas touched on the biggest obstacle for Dallas this season. He stated the four teams in the NFC East, the Eagles, New York Giants, and Washington Commanders could all win the division. The Eagles are the defending champions, so they can’t be slept on.

The Commanders struggled in 2025, but they did make the NFC championship game the previous year. As for the Giants, they hired John Harbaugh as their head coach, giving them a coach with Super Bowl experience as well. That makes this division incredibly dangerous, which could be a major worry for the Cowboys.

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