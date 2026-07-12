Ex-Eagles Star Admits Christian Parker Leaving for Cowboys 'Hurt Feelings'

Before he became the defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys, Christian Parker was on the coaching staff of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Parker served as Philly's passing-game coordinator and defensive backs coach for two seasons and helped the Eagles sport one of the best pass defenses in the NFL in that span.

Parker's departure from Philadelphia to Dallas is an interesting one given the rivalry between the NFC East foes, and former Eagles cornerback Darius Slay admitted he didn't take it too well.

"Man, I had to text my boy quick," he told ESPN. "I had to meditate for a second. That's my guy, man. Christian Parker, he's a great coach, but he hurt my feelings when he went to the Cowboys."

"He sent me the money sign," Slay responded when asked what Parker said back. "I can't blame him."

Slay and Parker crossed paths for just one season in Philly and they won a Super Bowl together. Parker's first season with the Eagles was Slay's last in Philly.

Now, Slay has a real dilemma. He wants to see Parker do well, but Parker's ability to lift up the Cowboys' putrid defense will be bad news for Slay's former team.

Christian Parker facing a tall task

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is a lot to fix with the Cowboys' defense in 2026.

Dallas' defense has been lacking (and that's putting it nicely) for years now and the unit was the biggest reason for the Cowboys missing the playoffs in 2025.

"Had we played a lick of defense last year, we would've had ourselves, I think, a real playoff run," Jerry Jones said.

Dallas ranked dead-last in passing yards and points allowed per game, and the run defense ranked 23rd.

The Cowboys didn't just sit around this offseason and hope for things to get better, though.

They replaced Matt Eberflus with Parker and then went on to make several additions on defense, with the trade for Rashan Gary and draft selections of Caleb Downs and Malachi Lawrence among Dallas' most significant moves.

But the Cowboys aren't out of the woods yet.

There is still no telling how Parker will perform in his new job, as is the case with all first-year coaches, and we also don't know how the new pieces, some of which have their own concerns, will fit.

That said, Parker's history of working under a respected mind like Vic Fangio and the results of his units offer hope that he'll be the solution Dallas has been looking for.