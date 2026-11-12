George Pickens Injury Update & Everything Else From Cowboys' Thursday Practice Report

The Dallas Cowboys have put out their second injury report of the week ahead of the Week 10 game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Wednesday injury report was loaded, with 16 players listed on it, and six of those players, including cornerback Joey Porter Jr., didn't take part in practice for an injury-related reason.

Three players were listed as limited, also, including wide receiver George Pickens, linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and wideout KaVontae Turpin, all of whom didn't play last week. Turpin has missed multiple games with his injury.

Now, let's see if any of those players were upgraded on Thursday.

Cowboys' Thursday injury report

Todd Archer, ESPN

Alijah Clark and Juanyeh Thomas are new additions to the injury report, but Clark only has an illness, so no real concern there.

Now, for some good news: linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was upgraded to full after being limited on Wednesday, so he's now trending toward playing.

Overshown told reporters he expects to suit up on Sunday and went into detail about what happened with his hamstring.

"It was just some ongoing stuff that we didn't... I ain't going to say properly address the first round, but it was just like the hamstring. It happens that you really don't know when it's all the way healed," Overshown said, per Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News.

"So I was feeling good. And next thing you know, I got blood and fluid just clogged up in there," he added. "So that was something that we wasn't expecting, but the problem is fixed now and I'm ready to get back to it.”

As for every other player on the injury report, it was status quo.

George Pickens injury update

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) celebrates during the game between the Cardinals and the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Pickens being listed as limited once again, this keeps his status for Week 10 up in the air after Pickens was limited all throughout last week before being inactive.

We'll see if Pickens is capable of turning in a full practice on Friday, but if not, he will likely be listed as questionable once again.

Pickens missed a game last week for the first time since being traded to the Cowboys.

If Pickens sits out, the Cowboys could be very short-handed at wide receiver, as Jonathan Mingo has not practiced this week.

Joey Porter Jr. injury update

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) is tackled by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (25) and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (0) during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Porter was a non-participant once again at practice on Thursday.

Porter told Jon Machota of The Athletic that his foot is "jacked up," and he denied that his absences for the Cowboys this season have anything to do with his contract.

“My goal is to win games and play football. If there’s any chance I can get on the field, I’m gonna get on the field and do what I do best," he said.

The Cowboys will drop their final injury report on Friday, so we'll likely have a clearer picture of Porter's status then. But, at this moment, it looks like he's not going to play again.

If Porter can't go, the Cowboys will deploy Cobie Durant in his spot opposite DaRon Bland.

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