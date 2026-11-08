Dallas Cowboys vs. Indianapolis Colts Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out For Week 9

The Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts have released their list of inactives ahead of the Week 9 game on Sunday afternoon.

Ahead of Sunday, the Cowboys ruled out wide receiver KaVontae Turpin, defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard and outside linebacker Malachi Lawrence, with the latter having since been placed on injured reserve.

The Cowboys had a total of six players listed as questionable, including wide receiver George Pickens, tight ends Jake Ferguson and Luke Schoonmaker, linebackers DeMarvion Overshown and Marist Liufau, and cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

Of those six players, Schoonmaker, Overshown, Porter and Pickens have all been ruled out.

Indianapolis had two players ruled out going into the weekend in linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither and cornerback Justin Walley, and the Colts had two players listed as questionable in tackle Jalen Travis and safety A.J. Haulcy.

Now a look at the list of inactives for both teams.

Cowboys vs. Colts inactives

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Kavontae Turpin (9) rushes during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cowboys inactives: WR George Pickens, CB Joey Porter Jr., LB DeMarvion Overshown, WR KaVontae Turpin, TE Luke Schoonmaker, OLB Tyrus Wheat, OL Ajani Cornelius

Colts inactives: TE Pharaoh Brown, LB Akeem Davis-Gaither, S AJ Haulcy, OT Charlie Check, QB Riley Leonard, TE Will Mallory, CB Justin Walley

On Saturday, the Cowboys elevated tight end James Mitchell and wide receiver Jordan Hudson from the practice squad. Both are active, with Mitchell and Hudson replacing Schoomaker and Pickens, respectively.

With Porter out, we'll see Cobie Durant line up outside opposite DaRon Bland. Dee Winters is back this week, so he'll help replace DeMarvion Overshown.

At wide receiver Ryan Flournoy will step into the No. 2 receiver role, and Jonathan Mingo should see more run. We may also see rookie Camden Brown gets his first offensive snaps.

A critical pre-deadline game

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer walks the field during warms ups prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys are treading water after losing three of their last four games, including a Week 8 defeat at the hands of the Arizona Cardinals that featured an epic collapse.

Dallas is sitting in second place in the NFC East and can ill-afford to lose more ground to the New York Giants, who have a lay-up matchup against the sinking Philadelphia Eagles, who are extremely short-handed on offense.

The Cowboys will be hoping their former quarterback Joe Milton, who is starting for Philly, can help them out with an upset victory.

What happens against the Colts on Sunday could also dictate what the Cowboys do at the deadline. If Dallas loses to a Colts team that has no life and is about to conduct a fire sale at the trade deadline, owner Jerry Jones might see no point in attempting to improve this already lost team any further.

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