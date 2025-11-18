Cowboys Country

Cowboys' George Pickens, CeeDee Lamb deflect questions about benching

Dallas Cowboys wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens were benched on the first drive of the game in Week 11's win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Zach Dimmitt

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys cruised their way to a 33-16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night at Allegiant Stadium, sparking what hopes to be a late-season turnaround following the bye week.

But right after kickoff, some surprising headlines were made after ESPN's Lisa Salters reported on the broadcasts that Cowboys wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens were benched for Dallas' first drive due to a "coach's decision" that was non-injury related.

The two star pass-catchers returned to the field for Dallas' second drive before eventually catching a touchdown apiece later in the game.

MORE: 4 winners & 2 losers in Cowboys' dominant Week 11 win over Raiders

After the win, Lamb and Pickens were both asked about why they were benched for the opening drive but deflected the questions quickly.

CeeDee Lamb: "Not Going Into Depth on That"

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb reacts after catching a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

"Not going into depth on that honestly," Lamb said in the locker room. "I'm not. I'm sorry. I'm not."

Pickens was asked about it on the field postgame by ESPN's Laura Rutledge, but completely stepped around the question, instead giving an answer about the run game.

MORE: Cowboys fans baffled by CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens benching

"I feel like certain personnels are built for the running game, we kind of knew that we could exploit them running wise. So a lot of heavy personnel," Pickens said.

Cowboys fans may never know why the team's two top wide receivers had to watch from the sideline for the first drive. Regardless, it was a productive night for both Lamb and Pickens, as the two combined for 14 catches for 210 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —

3 bold predictions as Dallas Cowboys face Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11

3 keys to victory for Dallas Cowboys in massive Week 11 matchup vs. Raiders

Cowboys' final Week 11 injury report officially rules out veteran leader

Cowboys vs Raiders announcer pairing & referee assignment for Week 11

Titans DB with family ties to Marshawn Kneeland pays tribute to Cowboys DE in Week 11

Meet Camille Sturdivant: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.

Home/News