Cowboys' George Pickens, CeeDee Lamb deflect questions about benching
The Dallas Cowboys cruised their way to a 33-16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night at Allegiant Stadium, sparking what hopes to be a late-season turnaround following the bye week.
But right after kickoff, some surprising headlines were made after ESPN's Lisa Salters reported on the broadcasts that Cowboys wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens were benched for Dallas' first drive due to a "coach's decision" that was non-injury related.
The two star pass-catchers returned to the field for Dallas' second drive before eventually catching a touchdown apiece later in the game.
MORE: 4 winners & 2 losers in Cowboys' dominant Week 11 win over Raiders
After the win, Lamb and Pickens were both asked about why they were benched for the opening drive but deflected the questions quickly.
CeeDee Lamb: "Not Going Into Depth on That"
"Not going into depth on that honestly," Lamb said in the locker room. "I'm not. I'm sorry. I'm not."
Pickens was asked about it on the field postgame by ESPN's Laura Rutledge, but completely stepped around the question, instead giving an answer about the run game.
MORE: Cowboys fans baffled by CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens benching
"I feel like certain personnels are built for the running game, we kind of knew that we could exploit them running wise. So a lot of heavy personnel," Pickens said.
Cowboys fans may never know why the team's two top wide receivers had to watch from the sideline for the first drive. Regardless, it was a productive night for both Lamb and Pickens, as the two combined for 14 catches for 210 yards and two touchdowns in the win.
