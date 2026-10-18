Is CeeDee Lamb Playing Today? Update on Cowboys WR Injury

CeeDee Lamb had a career game in Week 4 as the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Houston Texans. The veteran wideout had 17 receptions for 189 yards and hauled in the game-winning touchdown. He also suffered a quad injury during the game, which impacted him in Week 5.

Dallas hosted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football, and while Lamb played, he wasn't on the field as much as normal. Lamb had a season low 34 snaps and wasn't available down the stretch as the Cowboys attempted to tie the game. Lamb finished with just nine yards on two receptions.

With more time off this week, the expectation was that Lamb would be able to get healthy and return to form.

Is CeeDee Lamb playing on Sunday night?

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb stands on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The extra rest seemed to help Lamb, as he was a full participant throughout the week. That means he's expected to play against the Packers and there's no reason to doubt that he won't be back to the player we saw during the first four games of the season.

That's great news for Dallas as they look to improve to 3-3. They're also looking to get some revenge on the Packers, who played them to a 40-40 tie in Week 4 of the 2025 season.

During that game, the Cowboys were without Lamb, who suffered a high ankle sprain the week prior against the Chicago Bears. With Lamb out, George Pickens had a huge game with 134 yards and two touchdowns on eight receptions. Pickens also helped fill in for Lamb against the Bucs, recording nine receptions for 130 yards while scoring his first touchdown of the season.

Pickens is more than capable of serving as the WR1, but Dallas knows their offense can be nearly unstoppable when he and Lamb are on the field together.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers Odds & Viewing Info

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in action against the Green Bay Packers. | USA TODAY Sports

Dallas will be in Green Bay on Sunday night to take on the Packers. Below is all the information needed to catch the Week 6 action in prime time.

Date: Sunday, October 18, 2026

Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Venue: Lambeau Field

TV Info: NBC & Peacock

Betting Odds: Cowboys +1.5 | O/U: 53.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Cowboys +100, Packers -120

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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