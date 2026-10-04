6 Winners & 2 Losers From Cowboys Thrilling Week 4 Win vs. Texans

Going into the half, it looked as though the Dallas Cowboys were set for heartbreak again. They were struggling to finish drives and were trailing 16-6 to the Houston Texans.

In the second half, they looked infinitely better and outscored Houston 28-14. That was enough to come out with a 34-30 win, which went down to the final seconds. It was the second week in a row that Dallas was in a game that wasn't decided until the final whistle, but this time they came out on top.

With that said, let's take a look at some winners and losers from the comeback victory for the Cowboys.

Winner: Joey Porter Jr., CB

His numbers won't show it because Joey Porter Jr. didn't record any stats, but that's because he did his job. The newest member of the Dallas defense didn't see the ball come his way once in man coverage, and that was exactly why the Cowboys traded for him.

Loser: Reddy Steward, CB

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Reddy Steward during practice at the Clube de Regatas do Flamengo training ground. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reddy Steward was one of two defensive backs elevated from the practice squad before the Week 4 showdown, and it didn't take long for him to make an impact. Unfortunately, it wasn't a good one.

Steward slipped on the very first offensive play for Houston, leaving Nico Collins wide open for a 45-yard gain. That opened the door for an eight-play, 85-yard drive that ended with a touchdown catch by Collins.

Winner: KaVontae Turpin, WR/KR

Dallas needed a spark to begin the third quarter after the way the first half ended. Dak Prescott didn't see CeeDee Lamb running wide open for a touchdown. The Cowboys then missed a 65-yard field goal attempt, allowing Houston to hit one and take a 16-6 lead into the break.

Once play resumed, KaVontae Turpin ripped off a 48-yard kickoff return, giving his team the ball near midfield. The Cowboys capitalized, with Javonte Williams running in a touchdown from eight yards out to cut the lead to three.

Loser: DaRon Bland, CB

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Joey Porter Jr. making his start on one side, that meant DaRon Bland would get targeted more often on the other side. That was true as Bland was beaten by Nico Collins for a touchdown on the opening drive. On Houston's second drive, he allowed Jaylin Noel to get past him for a 52-yard reception, the longest of his career.

Winner: Rashan Gary, EDGE

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is pressured by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Rashan Gary. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas needs someone to step up as a pass-rusher and Rashan Gary finally emerged. The veteran outside linebacker recorded his first sack of the season, chasing C.J. Stroud down for a short loss during the second quarter. He also ended a drive late in the first half by generating pressure on Stroud, forcing him to throw the ball away. That held the Texans to a field goal, keeping the score close at 13-6.

Winner: Quinnen Williams, DT

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams reacts after a defensive play against the Houston Texans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas took the lead for the first time in the third quarter, but they needed their defense to step up and keep the Texans from taking the lead right back. They did that by forcing a punt after just four plays, thanks to Quinnen Williams. The big defensive tackle sacked Stroud on third-and-three, giving the ball right back to his offense.

There were still holes on this defense, but they looked far more competent in Week 4. That included Williams, who had four tackles, two tackles for loss, and a sack.

Winner: Javonte Williams, RB

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams after scoring a touchdown against the Houston Texans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The offense had a slow start, but went off in the second half with 28 points. 21 of those were courtesy of Javonte Williams, who had 19 rushing attempts for 62 yards and three touchdowns. He wasn't gaining tons of yardage on the day, but he made their goal-line trips count, which is a huge reason Dallas walked out with a win.

Winner: CeeDee Lamb, WR

Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb runs after the catch against the Houston Texans during the second half at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The best player on the field in this one was CeeDee Lamb. The veteran wideout had 17 receptions for 189 yards and a touchdown. He was the most reliable player from the first drive and went off despite playing an elite defense. Lamb's final catch of the game was a 12-yard touchdown with 40 seconds to play, and proved to be the game-winner.

CEEDEE LAMB'S CAREER GAME IS CLUTCH FOR THE COWBOYS 🔥



📺: FOX/FOX ONE pic.twitter.com/fixkANRDjA — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 4, 2026

There's no denying that Lamb is one of the best wideouts in the game, but he's been off to the hottest start of his career and might be in line for his best campaign ever.

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