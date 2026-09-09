Is NFL Graphic Foreshadowing Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl 61 Appearance?

When last year's Super Bowl matchup between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks was set, NFL fans noticed that a Super Bowl graphic released by the league before the season started sported Sam Darnold and Drake Maye upfront.

We're not going to get into the "NFL is scripted" debate here, but clearly that graphic ended up being a great omen for both New England and Seattle.

So, what does this have to do with the Dallas Cowboys?

Well, the NFL released a similar graphic on Wednesday morning ahead of the season-opening matchup between the Seahawks and Patriots and guess who was in front?

That's right, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was clearly standing in front of all but one of the players included in the graphic.

The journey to the Lombardi starts today 👀 pic.twitter.com/AAUDQFDi3l — NFL (@NFL) September 9, 2026

The only player Prescott doesn't seem to be in front of is Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback, Trevor Lawrence.

So, Cowboys-Jaguars Super Bowl confirmed.

A Cowboys-Jaguars Super Bowl prediction

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen directs practice near quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the sixth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If a Cowboys-Jaguars Super Bowl does become reality, CBS Sports' Pete Prisco is going to look like a genius.

That's because Prisco is, as far as we can tell, the only person out there publicly picking Jacksonville and Dallas to go to the Super Bowl this season.

Unfortunately for Cowboys fans, Prisco sees Jacksonville winning that matchup.

"I think this offense is going to be so good, I think Dak Prescott is finally going to get the flowers he deserves and I think he's going to put up big numbers and might even be in the MVP conversation," Prisco said.

"And again, two really good offensive teams that are going to score a lot of points," he added. "It's going to be a fun Super Bowl, but in the end I think Trevor Lawrence will make the play late to win it. Jacksonville wins its first-ever Super Bowl and, in fact, the first one they ever get to."

If the Jags do make it to the Big Game, it will be the first time in team history for them.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys would be appearing in their ninth Super Bowl. Dallas has won five of their eight trips.

How Cowboys can reach the Super Bowl in 2026

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Staying healthy on offense and performing at a high level once again is one of the parts of the equation for Dallas, but the thing that will put the Cowboys over the top is their defense.

Dallas sported the league's worst unit in 2025 and that single-handedly prevented them from making the postseason.

But things are looking up in 2026 after the Cowboys made moves at every level of the defense and brought in a new defensive coordinator in Christian Parker.

Of course, we have no idea how all of those new pieces will fit and how good Parker will be as a play-caller in his first season, but the signs have been there throughout the offseason that this unit is going to be markedly better than last year's.

If Dallas' defense can finish as an average unit, that should be good enough to get the team back to the postseason.

But for a Super Bowl, chances are the Cowboys will need to be top 10, as every Super Bowl winner but two has sported a top-10 defense since 2013.

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