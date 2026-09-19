Javonte Williams Among 3 Cowboys Hit With Punishments From NFL For Week 1 Infractions

Three Dallas Cowboys players are going to be lighter in the wallet this week after getting hit with fines for infractions from the Week 1 game against the New York Giants.

According to the league, linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku and running back Javonte Williams were punished for their infractions.

Overshown was hit with a fine of $9,257 for unneccesary roughness as a result of his late hit on New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart in the first quarter.

The play came at 9:38 in the first quarter and Overshown was hit with a 15-yard penalty for it. New York later went on to score on the drive.

Ezeiruaku was tied for the biggest fine among Cowboys players with his $11,941 penalty for unnecessary roughness, which came via facemask with 2:10 left in the fourth quarter. Ezeiruaku was busted for the infraction and the Cowboys received a 15-yard penalty, which helped New York run out the clock.

As for Williams, we already knew he was facing a punishment for his taunting penalty that he picked up in the fourth quarter. He is getting hit with a $11,941 fine just like Ezeiruaku.

That was the definition of a dumb penalty and proved to be costly, as it pushed the Cowboys' extra point back, and kicker Brandon Aubrey ended up missing it, leaving the Cowboys trailing 28-20.

Williams touched on the subject during the week and was remorseful.

“I don’t know why I did it. It’s just out of character. You don’t got to worry about that no more," Williams said, according to Jane Slater of NFL Network. “The damage is already done. It’s my fault. I’m better than that. I’m a pro.”

The blunder was shocking, to say the least, as it is very uncharacteristic of Williams to do something like that.

Owner Jerry Jones noted that if you he was to bet on a Cowboys player to get that kind of penalty, Williams would have been the last guy he'd think would get it.

The NFL notes that all fine money collected by the league from players goes to good causes.

"The fines collected are donated to the Professional Athletes Foundation to support Legends in need and the NFL Foundation to further support the health, safety and wellness of athletes across all levels, including youth football and the communities that support the game," the NFL writes.

Since 2011, roughly $4 million has been collected in fines to support those foundations.

The Cowboys were the most penalized team in the league last season and they are off to a bad start in 2026 after tallying nine in Week 1. Only eight teams in the NFL had more.

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