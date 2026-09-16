Javonte Williams Hit With NFL Fine For Boneheaded Play in Cowboys' Opener

The Dallas Cowboys' disappointing Week 1 performance was highlighted by a lack of discipline and mental errors on both sides of the ball, from dropped passes to boneheaded penalties.

No penalty was highlighted more than the taunting penalty from running back Javonte Williams, who taunted the New York Giants defense while running into the end zone despite being down by two touchdowns.

The penalty pushed Dallas' extra point attempt back by 15 yards, and it was ultimately missed by Brandon Aubrey, leaving the Cowboys in an eight-point hole that they were never able to overcome. Not only was the penalty costly on game day, but it also resulted in a fine from the league office. The exact amount of Williams' fine has not been announced at this time.

Williams discussed his penalty following Wednesday's practice, and took full accountability for his actions while vowing to never let it happen again.

Javonte Williams Takes Accountability For Taunting Penalty

Javonte Williams taunts the Giants while they’re still losing in the 4th quarter 😭 pic.twitter.com/KwhbSTnKaT — Novo (@NovoHeat) September 14, 2026

"I don't know why I did it. That was out of character. You don’t have to worry about that no more," Williams said when speaking to the media following Wednesday afternoon's practice session at The Star. "I hurt the team. That’s on me. I take full accountability and responsibility. From here on out, you don’t have to worry about me celebrating at all.

"The damage is already done. It’s my fault. I’m better than that. I’m a pro."

Williams is coming off of a career year in 2025, where he rushed for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns, while averaging 4.8 yards per carry. He hauled in 35 catches for 137 yards and two additional scores.

After his breakout year, the Cowboys rewarded Williams with a three-year, $24 million contract extension, which included $16 million in guaranteed money. The contract from Dallas was a clear sign that the team wants Williams to be a part of their future, so they expect a lot more on the field.

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams carries the ball against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A mental lapse in Week 1 won't be the end of the world and it was simply a momentary lapse in judgement, but Williams knows he can't afford to make those kinds of mental errors again.

We'll have to see how he bounces back after the disappointing outing in the season opener when the Cowboys return home to host the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, September 20, in Week 2.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Commanders is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.

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