Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown Could Face Fine After Jaxson Dart Incident

The Dallas Cowboys' 2026-27 regular season is officially underway, with nearly one half of action against the rival New York Giants in the books at MetLife Stadium.

Dallas got off to a slow start on Sunday night, going three-and-out on the team's opening drive of the game. Last season, the Cowboys had the fewest three-and-outs in the league, so it was something unusual for Dallas fans to see.

On defense, the team let the Giants storm their way down the field before capping off the drive with running back Cam Skattebo going untouched for a three-yard touchdown to take an early 7-0 lead.

There was one notable moment on defense earlier in the drive, when a little scuffle broke out after Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown obliterated Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart out of bounds. The hit drew a flag and a 15-yard penalty and Overshown is now likely waiting on a letter from the league office.

DeMarvion Overshown Likely Facing Fine For Late Hit On Jaxson Dart

Dart on the move!!! 💨



📺: NBC pic.twitter.com/6DwDC4ZUdk — New York Giants (@Giants) September 14, 2026

Becaus it was a late hit, the NFL will review the penalty as part of it's normal post-game officiating process. If the league determines Overshown's hit was egregious, he could be fined $11,941 for a first offense.

The NFL could also determine Dart was a defenseless player, which would result in an even heftier fine. That decision will come, but for now, Overshown will have to keep being aggressive and pursuing the ball if the Cowboys defense is going to slow down New York in the second half.

DeMarvion Overshown Poised For Breakout Year

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown goes through a drill at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overshown has been plagued by injuries throughout the first few years of his NFL career. He missed his entire rookie season with a torn ACL suffered in the preseason. During his second season, Overshown started off hot before it came to an abrupt end in early December when he suffered a gruesome knee injury, tearing his ACL, MCL, and PCL.

That injury forced Overshown to miss a majority of the 2025 season. But now, Overshown had a healthy offseason, and he's ready to make an impact. In Christian Parker's scheme, Overshown is exactly the type of athlete he can become an impact player who is feared around the league.

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