New Cowboys RB Israel Abanikanda's jersey number revealed at first practice

The Dallas Cowboys made some roster moves over the weekend, and there was one addition that had fans buzzing. Dallas signed running back Israel Abanikanda to the practice squad to add further depth at the position.

Abanikanda may not be a household name, but he is a player who the Cowboys coveted in the 2023 NFL Draft. Ultimately, he landed with the New York Jets as a fifth-round pick.

But after a brief stint with the Green Bay Packers, Abanikanda has finally found his way to Dallas.

On Monday afternoon, the running back affectionately known as "Izzy" made his practice debut at The Star, and his jersey number was revealed. If we see Abanikanda take the field in a game this season, he will be rocking the No. 30.

First practice for new #Cowboys practice squad RB Israel Abanikanda

Recent Cowboys players to wear the No. 30 jersey were Juanyeh Thomas (2023-24), DaRon Bland (2022), and Robert Rochell (2025).

If Abanikanda sticks around in Dallas, he will have an opportunity to make the number his own. However, with the rise of Malik Davis, it may be some time until we see Abanikanda in game action.

Israel Abanikanda brings strong resume

Pittsburgh Panthers running back Israel Abanikanda leads the PITT marching band after defeating the Virginia Tech Hokies | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Abanikanda spent his college career with the Pittsburgh Panthers, seeing limited action until his junior season. When he finally got the opportunity to carry the load, Abanikanda became an overnight sensation.

During his final year at Pitt, Abanikanda carried the ball 239 times for 1,431 yards and 20 touchdowns. He hauled in 12 catches for 146 yards and another score. Abanikanda was named a first-team All-American and first-team All-ACC.

While he has seen limited action as a pro, his breakout performance came during the 2024 preseason for the Jets. Abanikanda carried the ball nine times for 83 yards and a touchdown, averaging an incredible 9.2 yards per carry.

That brief flash of his potential shows why the Cowboys were willing to bring Abanikanda on board and roll the dice on a potential hidden gem.

