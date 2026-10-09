Before the Week 5 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones certainly wasn't thrilled with the overall state of the team's defense.

However, Jerry was also trying his best to keep things positive. For example, he said he wasn't as concerned about DaRon Bland as fans were, and Jones even said after the game that he still has confidence in struggling defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

But Jones changed his tune a bit on Friday, saying that it's "mind-boggling" the numbers the defense has put up over five games.

“Surprising isn’t a big enough word but this is mind boggling that we look back on the stats of our last five games," he said of the defense's issues.

No sugar coating

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reacts before the game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He also realizes that any coat of sugar that is trying to be placed on things in meetings, when coaches point to a handful of things that went wrong and, if fixed, could change the outcome, simply isn't gong to fly with him any longer.

Jones clearly realizes that the Cowboys' defensive woes and losses overall are more than just about a handful of plays in any given game. Rather, it's a systemic issue.

"Every game I've ever been involved in ... you can sit around as a group and say 'but for this play, or this play, or this play,' it's five to six plays usually ... you can say, 'But for those, we would've won that game,'" Jones said on 105.3 The Fan.

"These types of meetings can actually play games with you when you say you can correct those five to six things," Jones added. "You've also got to realize reality is when you plug it up over there, there will be another five-to-six, or seven things that influenced how it goes. You can have an analysis of how the game went and you can basically have a decent attitude.

"That's BS-ing yourself. That's not real. You've got to look at the whole thing and say here we are, we've lost three games, and look at how we're playing. You've got to be hard on yourself. I assure you we're being hard on yourself."

The Cowboys owner said he's pulling no punches in the meetings the team is having to try and figure things out because that's the best way to face problems.

"I don't mind this morning pouring salt in the wound, because that's the constructive thing to do," Jones said. "That's what I've been doing this morning and that's what I'll do all day today. We'll continue to be doing it: giving ourself the roughin' up you have to do when you're performing like this."

Not all the way there yet

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones speaks to the media before the game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it's good to see things are starting to sink in for Jones, he is not quite all the way where he needs to be.

After all, Jones still thinks DaRon Bland can be the player he was earlier in his career, even though we haven't seen that guy in two seasons and he's looking even worse in 2026.

Jones also isn't even considering making any sweeping changes, he told 105.3 The Fan, even though a shake-up is clearly needed.

"You've got to think more about, now than you do future," he said. "That's not in acquiring talent as much as it is how you address practice this week, how you address how we approach playing Green Bay. Now all of this you say, 'We need better answers,' and, 'We need answers that sound like it could solve it all.' That's just not there, not that answer."

The Cowboys have a coaching issue as much as they have a talent issue at some of their positions on defense. It's hard to have faith in the Cowboys turning things around until at least one of those two things is fixed.

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